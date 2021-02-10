theScore Announces Results of Voting at Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Score Media and Gaming Inc. ("theScore" or the "Company") (TSX: SCR) is pleased to announce the voting results for the election of its board of directors which took place at the Company's annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held today. All nominees set forth in the Company's management information circular dated January 8, 2021 (the "Circular") were elected as directors of theScore at the Meeting. Detailed results of the votes are set out below:

Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld % John Albright(1) 223,722,645 99.69% 696,138 0.31% William Thomson(1) 223,741,043 99.70% 677,740 0.30% Ralph Lean, Q.C.(2) 5,566 100% 0 0% Brian Cooper(2) 5,566 100% 0 0% Mark Scholes(2) 5,566 100% 0 0% Angela Ruggiero(2) 5,566 100% 0 0% Benjamin Levy(2) 5,566 100% 0 0% John Levy(2) 5,566 100% 0 0%

Notes:

(1) Elected by the holders of Class A Subordinate Voting Shares of the Company. 2) Elected by the holders of Special Voting Shares of the Company.

The shareholders also: (1) approved the re-appointment of KPMG LLP, as auditors of the Company and authorized the directors to fix the auditors' remuneration; (2) adopted a special resolution authorizing the board of directors of the Company to effect, at their discretion, a consolidation of all of the issued and outstanding Class A Subordinate Voting Shares of the Company and Special Voting Shares of the Company, to be effective on a date in the future that may be determined by the board of directors of the Company in their sole discretion, as more particularly described in the Circular; and (3) ratified, confirmed and approved the amendment and restatement of the amended and restated stock option and restricted stock unit plan of the Company, as more particularly described in the Circular. Results of the shareholder votes on these items are set forth below:



Outcome of Vote Votes For % Withheld

/Against % Appointment of Auditors Carried 235,625,595 99.66% 805,152 0.34% Share Consolidation Carried 222,208,172 99.01% 2,216,177 0.99% Amendment and Restatement of the Amended and Restated Stock Option and Restricted Stock Unit Plan Carried 214,635,124 95.64% 9,789,225 4.36%

About Score Media and Gaming Inc.

Score Media and Gaming Inc. empowers millions of sports fans through its digital media and sports betting products. Its media app 'theScore' is one of the most popular in North America, delivering fans highly personalized live scores, news, stats, and betting information from their favorite teams, leagues, and players. The Company's sports betting app 'theScore Bet' delivers an immersive and holistic mobile sports betting experience and is currently available to place wagers in New Jersey, Indiana, and Colorado. Publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (SCR), theScore also creates and distributes innovative digital content through its web, social and esports platforms.

