Thermogenics Expands North American Parts Network with Acquisition of Halmar Boiler Parts

AURORA, ON, Aug. 13, 2026 /CNW/ -- Thermogenics, the premier provider of comprehensive Boiler Lifecycle Solutions in North America, announced the acquisition of Louisville, Kentucky-based Halmar Boiler Parts, a trusted OEM and aftermarket boiler parts manufacturer serving boiler service companies across North America. The acquisition expands Thermogenics' parts manufacturing and distribution capabilities, strengthening its ability to get customers the parts they need, fast.

Halmar adds a Louisville, Kentucky production and distribution facility, one of the industry's largest aftermarket parts inventories, and same-day shipping capability to the Thermogenics network. This move brings together two companies built around the same philosophies around expertise and reliability:

Scale and Reach: A deep, ready-to-ship inventory of thousands of aftermarket boiler parts, with coverage across the United States and Canada, and same-day shipping.

A deep, ready-to-ship inventory of thousands of aftermarket boiler parts, with coverage across the United States and Canada, and same-day shipping. Deep Expertise: Decades of hands-on experience supplying aftermarket parts and manufacturing refractory in-house.

Decades of hands-on experience supplying aftermarket parts and manufacturing refractory in-house. Consistency: The same trusted Louisville team and process customers already know.

"Halmar has spent 75 years building a reputation for quality and speed," said Arif Quraishi, CEO of Thermogenics. "Adding their manufacturing and inventory strength to our network means we can get our customers across the US and Canada the parts they need, even faster."

Mark Barrens, former owner, said: "My father started Halmar in 1950 on a simple idea -- build the part right and answer the phone fast. Joining Thermogenics gives us the resources to keep that promise for the next 75 years."

"For our customers, nothing changes -- same team and same commitment to getting them the right part fast," said Terry Eagle, General Manager of Halmar Boiler Parts. "What changes is the added resources to invest in inventory, technology, and our people here in Louisville."

Halmar Boiler Parts will continue to operate under its own name as part of the Thermogenics group of companies.

About Halmar Boiler Parts

Founded in 1950 in Louisville, Kentucky, Halmar Boiler Parts is a manufacturer and supplier of OEM and aftermarket replacement parts for mission-critical boilers, including refractory, gaskets, burner and combustion components, and controls. Halmar ships across North America, with same-day shipping on in-stock orders and a reputation built over three generations for getting customers the right part, fast.

About Thermogenics

Thermogenics is a leading provider of boiler lifecycle solutions in North America, offering boiler service & maintenance, equipment sales, and rental solutions for its customers' mission critical boilers in industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors. With 24/7 factory-trained technician support and its boiler rentals solution set, Thermogenics and its affiliated brands function as a one-stop shop for its customers' most complex steam and heating needs.

Thermogenics is headquartered in Aurora, Ontario, and operates across North America with locations in Ohio, Florida, Iowa, Connecticut, North Carolina, Arizona, Nevada, Kentucky, New Jersey, Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

SOURCE Thermogenics Inc.

For further information please contact: Bill Baird, President, North American Service, Thermogenics, [email protected] | 905-727-1901