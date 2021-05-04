ThermalPass Offers More Bang by the Bundle for Companies Equipping Their Facilities to Mitigate the Spread of Covid-19

MCL, Sales Channel Partner and North America's leading supplier of cleaning products and equipment offers bundled suite of Covid-19 infection prevention solutions to help businesses stay safe

TORONTO, May 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Predictiv AI Inc. (TSXV: PAI) (OTC: INOTF) (FSE: 71TA) ("Predictiv AI" or the "Company"), www.predictiv.ai, a software and solutions provider in the artificial intelligence markets, is pleased to announce that its channel reseller partner MCL Sustainable Cleaning Solutions ("MCL") is showcasing its high-capacity walk-through temperature scanning system, ThermalPass www.thermalpass.com, as its anchor product in a product bundling offer to help companies maintain a healthy office environment at an easy-to-acquire and affordable entry price.

MCL has bundled eight specialized supplies and technologies to help mitigate the spread of Covid-19 at offices, schools, sports arenas, and other indoor spaces, all for a low monthly payment of $499 over 60-month term or discounted packaged pricing.

MCL/ThermalPass Bundle Offering: MCL Infection Prevention Bundle

ThermalPass can be assembled almost anywhere in minutes and resembles a thin-framed metal detector at building entranceways, allowing touchless temperature checks from a distance as people enter a facility. The system utilizes 24 thermal sensors in each device, scanning 1,200 temperatures per second with a capacity to check up to 60 people per minute. Unlike most camera-based systems, ThermalPass is not camera based and therefore does not encroach on people's privacy.

"MCL is making it super easy to make a value-oriented purchase of complementary offerings that provides decision makers with the most effective supplies and technologies available to help workplaces stay safe and stop the spread of the virus," said Michael Lende, CEO of Predictiv AI. "This product offering will also help introduce and accelerate the sales of ThermalPass as the premiere standalone temperature scanner already endorsed by some of the largest school districts and most prestigious hospitals in the United States."

In mid-February, ThermalPass engaged MCL as its channel reseller and distributor to help expand the sales of ThermalPass in the K-12 education, health care, hospitality, food service, commercial real estate, long-term care, and government sectors across Canada. MCL has relationships with such high-profile customers ad Air Canada, the City of Toronto, the Toronto District School Board, Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Sunnybrook Hospital and U of T.

"Thank you ThermalPass for playing such an indispensable role for our clients and their Technology Bundle, helping to identify those with an elevated temperature right from the critical point of entry," said MCL CEO, Warren Jacob's. "ThermalPass is a key component in our latest IPAC bundling promotion which keeps facilities safe for years to come at a minimal monthly expense, ensuring peace of mind for staff and clients alike."

* Predictiv AI is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the COVID-19 (or SARS-2 coronavirus) at this time.

About Predictiv AI Inc.:

Predictiv AI Inc. www.predictiv.ai is a technology company which helps businesses and organizations make smarter decisions using advanced artificial intelligence, deep machine learning and data science techniques. Its Weather Telematics Inc. subsidiary uses patented air quality monitoring sensors to provide predictive weather risk information to the insurance, logistics, fleet management and public safety sectors. The Company's R&D division, AI Labs Inc., develops new products that solve real-world business problems. The joint venture with Commersive Solutions Corp. is developing innovative technologies for use in various public spaces, starting with the ThermalPass™ temperature scanning system.

