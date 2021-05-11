ThermalPass is Looked Upon in K-12 Education Market as First Line of Defense to Reduce the Spread of Covid-19

CDC recommends schools and businesses protect their students/employees including health monitoring and screening to avoid liability if contracting the virus.

TORONTO, May 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Predictiv AI Inc. (TSXV: PAI) (OTC: INOTF) (FSE: 71TA) ("Predictiv AI" or the "Company"), www.predictiv.ai, a software and solutions provider in the artificial intelligence markets, is pleased to announce its contactless temperature scanning system, ThermalPass www.thermalpass.com, is experiencing an increase in interest and demand from school districts across North America, due to the successful installation of the system at one of North Carolina's largest school districts, Iredell-Statesville Schools, which is home to more than 20,000 students.

Administrators at Iredell-Statesville Schools are calling the ThermalPass a "game changer" when it comes to building confidence and getting students back in class. School officials are also turning to ThermalPass because it is non-invasive and compliant with social distancing protocols.

Watch ThermalPass at Iredell-Statesville Schools: https://bit.ly/333qsQi

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended that schools and businesses not only protect their students and employees but also monitor employee health regularly. Legal experts assert that entities that fail to maintain minimum standards, including health monitoring and screening, could later be subject to liability or workman's compensation issues if teachers, students, service employees or visitors contract coronavirus.

"No matter what happens in the future with vaccines, teachers and students recognize that temperature scanning devices like ThermalPass will remain a simple, common sense way to autonomously identify and avoid having people with elevated temperatures enter the more than 130,000 schools across the US," said Michael Lende, CEO of ThermalPass. "Our outreach to school districts directly and through our distributors has generated increased interest from administrators struggling to find a mass screening device that is accurate, easy to use and offers a painless layer of extra protection to keep schools open and safe."

President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief package is helping state agencies and school districts across the US reopen and sustain the safe operation of schools. In addition, the CDC is giving states $10 billion for COVID-19 screening and testing supplies for K-12 teachers, staff, and students, which is also helping to draw more awareness to the benefits of the ThermalPass as a first-line-of-defense tool to flag those with elevated body temperature, a major symptom of Covid-19.

According to The New York Times, some states, especially on the East Coast, continue to struggle to make any progress in reducing coronavirus cases. At the same time, governors are starting to relax restrictions on businesses like bars, indoor gyms and casinos, and many Americans are dining in newly reopened restaurants and booking summer vacations.

Predictiv AI is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure, or contain the COVID-19 (or SARS-2 coronavirus) at this time.

ThermalPass is manufactured by SMRT Labs Inc., a company jointly owned by AI Labs Inc., a subsidiary of Predictiv AI Inc. and Commersive Solutions Corp.

About Predictiv AI Inc.

Predictiv AI Inc. www.predictiv.ai is a technology company which helps businesses and organizations make smarter decisions using advanced artificial intelligence, deep machine learning and data science techniques. Its Weather Telematics Inc. subsidiary uses patented air quality monitoring sensors to provide predictive weather risk information to the insurance, logistics, fleet management and public safety sectors. The Company's R&D division, AI Labs Inc., develops new products that solve real-world business problems. The joint venture with Commersive Solutions Corp. is developing innovative technologies for use in various public spaces, starting with the ThermalPass™ temperature scanning system.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this news release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements that involve risk, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. All forward-looking statements included in this news release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of the Company to differ materially from the conclusion, forecast or projection stated in such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, ThermalPass achieving the commercial results anticipated by the Company, market demand for ThermalPass and other factors referenced in the Company's other continuous disclosure filings, which are available at sedar.com. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

