Therabody™ Announces Partnership With World-Renowned Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo

Known around the world for his accolades as a top goalscorer, his control over the pitch, and desire for perfection, Ronaldo maintains his position as one of the world's best athletes by prioritizing overall wellness. He attributes the longevity of his career in part to how he takes care of his body with the best technology and techniques available. The Theragun—the first handheld percussive therapy device—has become a staple in Ronaldo's routine because it helps accelerate his recovery, prevent injuries, and improve overall athletic performance. His habitual use of the device—specifically on his legs and feet—validates the efficacy of Therabody's industry-leading solutions.

"My body is my weapon," explains Cristiano Ronaldo. "To be the best, you need the best recovery. That's why I choose Therabody."

Ronaldo's introduction to Theragun was in 2017, when Dr. Jason facilitated a demonstration for players and coaching staff at Real Madrid's campus. He was the first athlete that Dr. Jason had seen use Theragun's cone attachment on the sole of his foot, which led Dr. Jason to create a new Theragun protocol. Dr. Jason has become a trusted resource for Ronaldo, advising him on ways to optimize Theragun benefits and help advance his recovery routine.

"Cristiano is a lifelong student and has become a master at his craft, always exploring new and effective ways to take care of his body and mind," explains Dr. Jason Wersland, Founder and Chief Wellness Officer of Therabody. "I'm honored to support his journey to continuously find ways to be his best and elevate the wellness of those around him."

Ronaldo will work with Therabody to amplify the importance of whole-body wellness and educate his community on the benefits of Theragun. By partnering with legendary athletes like Ronaldo, Therabody is empowering consumers to take control of their wellness and recovery by using the same technologies that have historically only been available to professional athletes.

For more information about Therabody's partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo and its other athlete ambassadors, please visit www.therabody.com .

ABOUT THERABODY

Therabody is the global innovator in tech wellness and the creator of the Theragun® , the world's first handheld percussive massage therapy device. Therabody's mission is to provide effective, natural solutions that help people take charge of their daily wellness. Therabody's ecosystem of smart, industry-leading devices and solutions empower people to take care of themselves naturally, and are trusted by professional athletes, sports teams, celebrities, elite trainers, and medical practitioners in more than 60 countries. Therabody's clinical modalities include percussive massage therapy ( Theragun ), vibration therapy ( Wave series), pneumatic compression technology ( RecoveryAir ), electrical stimulation ( PowerDot ), and botanical therapy using USDA Certified Organic CBD ( TheraOne ), and its devices seamlessly integrate with the Therabody App for a more personalized experience. The company also developed Therabody University , its education division that offers in-depth education on effectively integrating Therabody's solutions into training and recovery routines, and leverages cutting-edge research around whole-body wellness. For more information, visit www.therabody.com , download the Therabody App or follow the brand on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

