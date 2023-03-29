MONTREAL, March 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Dollarama Inc. (TSX: DOL) ("Dollarama" or the "Corporation") today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Thecla Sweeney as an independent director of the Corporation.

"We are pleased to welcome Thecla to the Board and look forward to the perspective and experience she will bring to our deliberations as a seasoned investment professional with two decades of experience working with growth-oriented businesses, in addition to her experience in Canadian retail and her strong financial acumen," said Stephen Gunn, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Ms. Sweeney is a founding partner of Alphi Capital, a private equity firm based in Toronto that invests in mid-market Canadian companies. Prior to founding Alphi in 2022, she was Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer for Motion LP and served as Operating Partner for Birch Hill Equity Partners Management Inc., a private equity firm, both based in Toronto, Ontario. Ms. Sweeney was with Birch Hill for 18 years, where she was made Partner in 2010 before becoming Operating Partner in 2020. Previously, Ms. Sweeney notably worked on the start-up of Porter Airlines, was a consultant at Bain & Company and spent several years in the Chairman's Office of George Weston Limited. In addition to experience serving on boards of privately held companies, Ms. Sweeney currently serves on the board of Restaurant Brands International and previously served on the board of Sleep Country Canada. She received her BA (Honours) and MBA from the Richard Ivey School of Business at Western University, from which she graduated as an Ivey Scholar.

About Dollarama

Dollarama is a recognized Canadian value retailer offering a broad assortment of consumable products, general merchandise and seasonal items both in-store and online. Our 1,486 locations across Canada provide customers with compelling value in convenient locations, including metropolitan areas, mid-sized cities and small towns. Select products are also available, by the full case only, through our online store at www.dollarama.com. Our quality merchandise is sold at select fixed price points up to $5.00.

Dollarama also owns a 50.1% interest in Dollarcity, a growing Latin American value retailer. Dollarcity offers a broad assortment of consumable products, general merchandise and seasonal items at select, fixed price points up to US$4.00 (or the equivalent in local currency) in 440 conveniently located stores in El Salvador, Guatemala, Colombia and Peru.

www.dollarama.com

For further information: Investors: J.P. Towner, Chief Financial Officer, (514) 737-1006 x1237, [email protected]; Media: Lyla Radmanovich, PELICAN PR, (514) 845-8763, [email protected]