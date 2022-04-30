THE YUMY CANDY COMPANY RECEIVES PURCHASE ORDER FOR 35,000 UNITS OF YUMY BEARS FROM CANADA'S LARGEST FOOD RETAILER

VANCOUVER, BC, April 30, 2022 /CNW/ - The Yumy Candy Company Inc., (CSE: TYUM) ("Yumy Candy" or the "Company") has received a purchase order for 35,000 units of its low-sugar better-for-you Yumy Bear products from Canada's largest food retailer. The company placing the order is Canada's largest retailer with revenues north of $51 billion, providing Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services. With more than 2,400 corporate, franchised and associate-owned locations, its franchisees, and associate-owners employ almost 200,000 full- and part-time employees, making it one of Canada's largest private sector employers.

"This order symbolizes just the start of our relationship with Canada's largest food retailer. We are very pleased with our initial order, but we recognize the potential this lays ahead as we expect order sizes to multiply based on our past performances with other retailers. With more than 2,400 locations and the quantity that this conglomerate typically orders there is significant room for growth within the companies stores. Further, as we expand our company's product line, we will be looking to expand our partnership and put more of our delicious "Better-For-You" products on shelves for consumers," states CEO and Founder, Erica Williams.

Canada's largest food retailer has established itself as the largest supermarket retailer since its conception in 1908 and has since yet to relinquish the title. The company has made aggressive acquisitions and opened hundreds of locations cementing its position as the largest retailer in Canada. With some of the most recognizable brands in the Supermarket industry servicing Canadian and ethnic tastes alike the company captures a significant portion of Canadian consumption.

"Since working with Canada's leading grocer as one of our clients, the outreach from other retailers and buyers alike has been tremendous. Over the last year, The Yumy Candy Company has become a household brand recognized by most Canadians; retailers are beginning to understand the importance of having us on their shelves. We are currently in discussions with multiple large retailers, and we expect to share significant growth with our shareholders within a very short period," states Ms. Williams.

The Yumy Candy is an affordable health-conscious low-sugar plant-based confectionery company based in Vancouver, British Columbia and it has developed a portfolio of healthier gelatine-free candies made from non-GMO ingredients with proprietary recipes. All of its products are free of gelatin, soy, gluten, nuts, dairy, eggs, sugar alcohols, artificial sweeteners and genetically modified organisms.

