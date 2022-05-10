THE YUMY CANDY COMPANY LANDS COMMITMENT FROM THE WORLD'S LARGEST CONVENIENCE RETAILER

VANCOUVER, BC, May 10, 2022 /CNW/ - The Yumy Candy Company Inc., (CSE: TYUM) ("Yumy Candy" or the "Company") has received a commitment of placement and pilot run for its low-sugar, better-for-you Yumy Bear products from one of the world's largest convenience retailers (the "Retailer") The Retailer has over 78,000 locations in over 19 countries, with 12,000 locations across North America alone, where their a focus is on healthier food options. Known for its frozen soft drink and larger than average drink sizes available 24 hours/day, the Retailer has become a leader in the convenience store space.

"Launching with this Retailer is a dream come true for our company and a significant sign of growth. This Retailer is not just a nationally recognized convenience store, but a global entity with a reach across 19 countries. Being able to get our Yumy products onto their shelves is a signal that our Company is on the cusp of being a mainstay confectionery brand. When the world's largest convenience retailer is changing its product line to healthier alternatives, it clearly illustrates that the world's consumption patterns have significantly shifted towards better-for-you products, and I believe Yumy is at the forefront of the confectionery and snack space," states Erica Williams, CEO and Founder.

Founded in Dallas, Texas as an icehouse in 1927, the Retailer has gone through multiple changes and is pivoting to become and remain the largest convenience store chain in the world. Throughout the Retailer's history, they have introduced cutting edge products and developed strategic partnerships. Starting as a convenience store, with expansion to gas stations, the Retailer is known to carry not just convenience store food, but real restaurant quality food. Specifically, the chain has now adapted the ideology of eating healthier and pivoting to "Better for You" options.

"When this Retailer changed its consumption habits to healthier alternatives it made our product an obvious choice for their shelves. Our products embody the Retailer's principals as being delicious, fun, sweet, and now with the added bonus of also being healthy. With this Retailer supporting our products, I believe it can become a powerful partnership in the confectionery industry as a whole, as no other retailer has a more targeted consumer base with such a wide distribution," comments Erica Williams, CEO and Founder.

The Yumy Candy is an affordable health-conscious low-sugar plant-based confectionery company based in Vancouver, British Columbia and it has developed a portfolio of healthier gelatine-free candies made from non-GMO ingredients with proprietary recipes. All of its products are free of gelatin, soy, gluten, nuts, dairy, eggs, sugar alcohols, artificial sweeteners and genetically modified organisms.

SOURCE Yumy Bear Goods Inc.

For further information: THE YUMY CANDY COMPANY INC., Erica Williams, CEO, Telephone: (604) 449-2026 , Email: [email protected]