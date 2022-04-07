THE YUMY CANDY COMPANY IS INNOVATING THE CONFECTIONARY MARKET BY DOUBLING ITS PRODUCT LINE WITH "YUMY GUMMY SODA". "BETTER-FOR-YOU" YUMY COLA, ORANGE SODA, AND CREAM SODA GUMMIES

VANCOUVER, BC, April 7, 2022 /CNW/ - The Yumy Candy Company Inc., (CSE: TYUM) ("Yumy" or the "Company") The Yumy Candy Company Inc. is pleased to announce the launch of its Yumy Gummy Soda line. The line will be initially launched as a trio of flavours Cola, Orange Soda, and Cream Soda. The company expects all 3 flavours to hit shelves in the coming period.

"When launching our soda line, I wanted it to reflect the principals of our company have the basics of the Cola flavour but also introduce something cutting edge and therefore we decided on new flavours to the market like our orange soda and cream soda something that has not been done in the "Better-For-You": category. Over the last period we have been testing these flavours meticulously perfecting the flavour profiles and doing direct consumer testing. We are pleased to say the results have been almost unanimous with customers and suppliers alike in the positive reviews," States Erica Williams CEO and Founder

The Yumy Candy Company continues to expand its operations nationwide with increasing demand for its products in the confectionery space. As the Yumy Confectionary company continues to add products subsequently will gain shelf recognition and attain a strong market share position in the "Better-for-You" category. The Yumy Candy company will also continue its expansion into the regular confectionary shelf where it has seen significant growth in sales.

"When we took this product to key accounts and distributors, they loved the flavour profile and texture. We feel this is a significant step to our company as it takes is from 3 flavours to 6 doubling are shelf presence and possibly doubling our company sales. We have been assured that upon launch there will be significant market for our Yumy Soda Line and our company cannot be more excited about it," States Erica Williams CEO and Founder.

The Yumy Candy is an affordable health-conscious low-sugar plant-based confectionery company based in Vancouver, British Columbia and it has developed a portfolio of healthier gelatine-free candies made from non-GMO ingredients with proprietary recipes. All of its products are free of gelatin, soy, gluten, nuts, dairy, eggs, sugar alcohols, artificial sweeteners and genetically modified organisms.

