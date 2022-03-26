THE YUMY CANDY COMPANY ANNOUNCES YUMY BEARS LAND AT WESTERN CANADA'S LARGEST RETAILER

VANCOUVER, BC, March 26, 2022 /CNW/ - The Yumy Candy Company Inc., (CSE: TYUM) ("Yumy" or the "Company") will be rolling out its low-sugar Better-For-You confectionery products into Western Canada's Largest retailers. Established in 1982, this chain has been one of the fastest growing chains in Canada, currently the retailer has over 160 stores and over 21,000 employees located throughout Western Canada. Along with large box chains and supermarkets their banner also includes higher end boutique stores strategically located in dense urban centers.

"We are incredibly pleased to announce this partnership. Being born in British Columbia it is a dream come true to be on the on the shelves of Western Canadas largest Grocery Chain. Being on shelf with every established confectionary company truly shows our success in creating an amazing product with incredible brand recognition. When starting The Yumy Candy Company getting shelf space in this group of stores was a goal we focused heavily on and are proud to see come to fruition," states chief executive officer and founder, Erica Williams.

This retailer is the largest retail group in Western Canada and one of the five largest retailers in Canada consistently ranking among BC's Most Loved Brands while being one of the countries largest employers. "With a long track record of success and quality our company aspires to have the same growth and staying power. With this partnership I see our sales and growth increasing exponentially. Our customers expect the consistency quality and value, when they purchase our products and partnering with this retailer, we expect to deliver this to millions of consumers," states Erica Williams.

The Yumy Candy is an affordable health-conscious low-sugar plant-based confectionery company based in Vancouver, British Columbia and it has developed a portfolio of healthier gelatine-free candies made from non-GMO ingredients with proprietary recipes. All of its products are free of gelatin, soy, gluten, nuts, dairy, eggs, sugar alcohols, artificial sweeteners and genetically modified organisms.

