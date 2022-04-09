THE YUMY CANDY COMPANY ANNOUNCES MILESTONE ACHIEVEMENT RECEIVING PURCHASE ORDER FROM CANADA'S LARGEST FOOD RETAILER NATION WIDE

VANCOUVER, BC, April 9, 2022 /CNW/ - The Yumy Candy Company Inc., (CSE: TYUM) ("Yumy" or the "Company") The Yumy Candy Company Inc. will roll out its low-sugar better-for-you confectionery products into Canada's largest food retailer. The company is the nation's largest retailer with revenues north of $51-Billion CAD, providing Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services. With more than 2,400 corporate, franchised and associate-owned locations, its franchisees and associate-owners employ almost 200,000 full- and part-time employees, making it one of Canada's largest private sector employers.

Chief Executive Officer and Founder Erica Williams expressed, "This to date is our biggest announcement being in this partnership with the biggest retailer in Canada. It is a fundamental shift in our Company. This will help spread our delicious Yumy Candy across Canada from coast to coast. We internally believe this can be a multimillion-dollar account for our Company and Yumy Candy can now be one of the nation's nationally recognized brands. We look forward to being on the shelves in almost every town across Canada and giving Canadians everywhere the ability to live a healthier and better life, while not putting away the sweets they love."

Yumy's new partner describes its purpose as: Live life well, and promotes the needs and well-being of Canadians. Their purpose describes perfectly what Yumy candy brings to all Canadian by providing a healthy sugar free alternative and helping them "live life well."

"Our new partner has a belief in helping Canadians 'live life well' and we can be proud to say they believe we too can help Canadians realize this goal. Our growth this year has been incredible, and this new partnership is going to blow all our prior projections out of the water. We have been delivering incredible quality and value to customers since our conception and this will allow to reach even more consumers to try our delicious treats," stated Ms. Williams.

The Yumy Candy is an affordable health-conscious low-sugar plant-based confectionery company based in Vancouver, British Columbia and it has developed a portfolio of healthier gelatine-free candies made from non-GMO ingredients with proprietary recipes. All of its products are free of gelatin, soy, gluten, nuts, dairy, eggs, sugar alcohols, artificial sweeteners and genetically modified organisms.

SOURCE Yumy Bear Goods Inc.

For further information: THE YUMY CANDY COMPANY INC., Erica Williams, CEO, Telephone: (604) 449-2026, Email: [email protected]