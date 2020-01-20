The world's struggling children to receive 490,000 gift-filled shoeboxes from Canadians

2019 total includes boxes packed online through PackaBox.ca option available year-round

CALGARY, Jan. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - Canadians lovingly packed 490,471 shoeboxes with toys, hygiene items, school supplies, and many other items during the 2019 Operation Christmas Child shoebox campaign that recently ended.

Distribution of the shoeboxes in the developing world has already begun. During the next few weeks, children in Central America and western Africa will be receiving shoeboxes packed by caring Canadians.

The 490,471 boxes donated in 2019—including 12,098 packed online at PackaBox.ca—were part of a worldwide total of 10,569,405 collected in Canada, United States, United Kingdom, Spain, Finland, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Australia, and New Zealand.

"We are extremely thankful to Canadians, many of whom are unemployed or facing significant economic uncertainty, for their generosity in continuing to support this vital program year after year," said Randy Crosson, director of Operation Christmas Child Canada.

"Each shoebox that someone fills is an opportunity to show hurting children that they are loved by God and by us, and the gifts Canadians have provided will once again bless children—many of whom have never before received a present."

Where it is culturally appropriate, all children who receive a shoebox are invited to attend The Greatest Journey, Samaritan's Purse's 12-lesson evangelism and discipleship program. Since 2010, more than nine million children have decided to become Christians through The Greatest Journey.

Year-Round Option:

Thousands of Canadians are taking advantage of Operation Christmas Child's internet option that enables them to pack shoeboxes all year round at PackaBox.ca. Canadians can choose shoebox gift items while also uploading personal notes and photos.

Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and hand-delivered more than 177 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in over 130 countries hurt by war, poverty, natural disaster, disease, and famine.

Samaritan's Purse Canada:

Operation Christmas Child is a program of Samaritan's Purse Canada, a Christian relief and development organization that takes its name from Jesus Christ's biblical story of the Good Samaritan. Like that Good Samaritan, who found a beaten man and helped restore him, we aid victims of war, disease, disaster, poverty, famine, and persecution. Besides Operation Christmas Child, our initiatives include providing safe water, vocational skills, and agricultural supplies and training to families in the developing world. Learn more at SamaritansPurse.ca.

