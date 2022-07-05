THE WORLD'S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS UNVEILS THE 51-100 LIST FOR 2022

Asia has 14 entries in the extended ranking this year spread across seven cities, including two restaurants from Tokyo – Sazenka (No.59) and new entry Sézanne (No.82). There are two new entries from the UAE: Trèsind Studio (No.57) and Orfali Bros Bistro (No.87), both in Dubai. Additional debutants include two from Mexico City in the form of Rosetta (No.60) and Máximo Bistrot (No.89), as well as three restaurants in France: Table by Bruno Verjus (No.77) in Paris, AM par Alexandre Mazzia (No.80) in Marseille, recently named the American Express One To Watch winner, and Flocons de Sel (No.99) in Megève. For the 51-100 list, click here.

William Drew, Director of Content for The World's 50 Best Restaurants, says: "We're thrilled to see 20 new entries join the extended list. It's great to celebrate a wide range of restaurants and the teams behind them as the gastronomic world continues to recover and rebuild following the huge challenges faced during the pandemic."

The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2022 will be streamed live on the 50 Best Facebook page here and YouTube channel here beginning at 20:30 (UK time) on 18 July.

