THE WORLD'S 50 BEST BARS UNVEILS LIST OF BARS RANKED FROM 51-100

LONDON, Sept. 24, 2025 /CNW/ -- With two weeks to go until The World's 50 Best Bars 2025, sponsored by Perrier, the bars ranked from No.51 to No.100 have been revealed for the ninth year. The annual list is created by votes from more than 800 independent experts, including bartenders, educators and drinks writers.

The World's 50 Best Bars, sponsored by Perrier, announces the extended 51-100 list for 2025, which includes 16 new entries. The full ranking will be unveiled at a live awards ceremony in Hong Kong on 8 October.

The 51-100 list includes bars spanning 34 different cities across the world

There are 16 new entries on the list, ranging from São Paulo and San Francisco to Barcelona and New Delhi

to and Two cities feature for the first time: Taichung and Medellín

USA leads with eight bars from across Chicago , Los Angeles , Miami , New York and San Francisco

leads with eight bars from across , , , and Europe leads the way with 15 bars on the list

leads the way with 15 bars on the list The 51-100 list includes 12 bars in Asia

Returning to Asia for its 17th annual edition, The World's 50 Best Bars 2025 will gather the global drinks industry in Hong Kong in celebration of the finest cocktail experiences worldwide. With the 51-100 list, 50 Best continues to shine a light on an even wider array of remarkable bars and cocktail destinations, amplifying its recognition of excellence on a global scale.

New entries for 2025 include Mexico City's Bar Mauro (No.54), New York's Schmuck (No.59), São Paulo's Exímia (No.61), San Francisco's True Laurel (No.64), Hong Kong's Gokan (No.70), Taichung's Vender (No.74), London's Three Sheets Soho (No.80), Medellín's Mamba Negra (No.81) and Bar Carmen (No.100), Buenos Aires' Victor Audio Bar (No.87), Bangkok's Dry Wave Cocktail Studio (No.88) and Opium (No.92), Barcelona's Foco (No.89), Los Angeles' Mírate (No.93), New Delhi's Lair (No.96) and Florence's Gucci Giardino (No.99).

The full list can be viewed here.

Emma Sleight, Head of Content for The World's 50 Best Bars, says: "The extended 51-100 list is another opportunity to celebrate the passion, creativity and world-class hospitality that define the very best in the business. Today, we raise a glass to those venues that go above and beyond, offer congratulations to the incredible teams whose hard work has earned their bar a spot on this prestigious list and hope it encourages more people to discover their next drinking destination."

The World's 50 Best Bars 2025 will be livestreamed on the 50 Best YouTube channel here at 20.00 Hong Kong time on 8 October 2025.

