The Winners Circle and Total Performance Data bring racing fans closer to the action with real-world insights

HONG KONG, July 18, 2024 /CNW/ -- The Winners Circle, the innovative fan platform for horse racing, has partnered with Total Performance Data to bring horse racing fans closer to the action by leveraging the platform's real-world data and insights.

Founded by Racing League and powered by Zilliqa , The Winners Circle is set to redefine fan engagement in horse racing, offering meaningful and engaging experiences to members across the world using the power of blockchain technology.

Total Performance Data (TPD) is the world's leading horse racing data provider, providing seamless access to data from more than 120 racetracks that encompasses live and post-race information, ranging across everything from live coordinates and sectional times to speed charts and stride measurements.

The partnership between The Winners Circle and TPD will see real-world racing data used to provide engaging and unique experiences to horse racing fans, beginning with the integration of real-world racing data from Racing League 2024 races into visualisations that will be available to The Winners Circle's global audience.

The Winners Circle goes 'Beyond the Race' by offering a range of exciting features to fans, including discounts on merchandise and tickets, shares in racehorse syndicates, and the ability to compete for rewards in a skill-based prediction game powered by its $HRSE fan token.

The partnership with TPD also unlocks the opportunity to integrate real-world horse racing data into The Winners Circle's prediction game, which will enhance the user experience and enable fans to make more informed decisions when competing for points and tokens..

Through combining real-world data with a fan token ecosystem secured by blockchain technology, The Winners Circle sets itself apart as a Web3-enabled platform that not only gives racing fans unprecedented opportunities but also taps into the excitement and thrills of the racetrack.

The Winners Circle aims to expand the ways in which it leverages data from TPD as its ecosystem grows, with opportunities to integrate real-world racing data to improve the realism of its upcoming fantasy racing game or to immortalise real-world racing moments in token form which can then be earned by fans.

Commenting on the announcement, Tom Fleetham, the director of The Winners Circle, said:

"We are thrilled to partner with Total Performance Data to bring horse racing fans closer to the sport they love. This collaboration not only enhances our prediction game but also paves the way for future innovations that will redefine the fan experience in horse racing.

By leveraging TPD's comprehensive real-world data, we can offer members of The Winners Circle an unparalleled level of engagement and insight."

Also speaking on the announcement, TPD Commercial Executive Adam Moore, said:

"We are excited to collaborate with Racing League and The Winners Circle to enhance the horse racing experience for fans. Our comprehensive racing data will provide the insights and engagement that allow fans to connect with the sport in new and innovative ways. This partnership represents a significant step forward in our shared vision of using data to bring fans closer to the action on the track."

About The Winners Circle

The Winners Circle is an inclusive fan-based community with racing at its core. It intertwines the thrill of horse racing with the potential of the Zilliqa blockchain. The project was founded by Racing League - the horse racing team-based competition that features some of the world's most recognizable jockeys and trainers.

About Total Performance Data

TPD delivers pioneering horse racing products by combining real time positional and speed data with advanced data science and innovative design. With live horse racing data from over 120 tracks globally, TPD's system is employed by racetracks around the world to produce broadcast graphics, live horse positions, speed and split time stats.

TPD provides access to its rich datasets to a range of partners that include racing participants, the biggest Sportsbooks in the world, as well as racing broadcast media, streaming providers and form websites.

SOURCE The Winners Circle

[email protected]