THE WELL TOLD COMPANY TO LAUNCH INTO THE SECOND LARGEST PHARMACY CHAIN IN THE U.S.

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - The Well Told Company Inc. ("Well Told" or ‎the "Company") (TSXV: WLCO) (FSE: 7HO), the female-founded wellness company that offers plant-‎based supplements, remedies, and other functional wellness products, is pleased to announce its upcoming launch into Walgreens.

While the exact number of stores and specific SKUs are not yet determined, Walgreens has indicated they expect to launch the Well Told brand in Q2 2023. With the addition of Walgreens, Well Told will be listed in the top three pharmacies in the U.S. despite only having launched in the U.S. market in December 2021.

By May 2022, Well Told had already surpassed its 2022 milestone of quadrupling its U.S. points of distribution. Since then, the Company has added Bartell Drugs, the Pacific Northwest division of Rite Aid, and 21 in-airport stores to its list of retailers.

Monica Ruffo, founder and CEO of Well Told, stated, "We are so thrilled to announce this new partnership with such a significant U.S. retailer so soon after announcing our launch into Bartell Drugs and our expansion into new airports. We are incredibly pleased with our progress and rapid growth in the U.S. where we are just getting started."

In addition, the Company announces the resignation of Harjot Singh as a director of the Company. The Company thanks Mr. Singh for his time and efforts and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

About The Well Told Company Inc.

Well Told is a female-founded, emerging plant-based wellness company that formulates, develops, distributes and sells a variety of supplements, remedies and other functional wellness products. Founded by serial entrepreneur and award-winning leader Monica Ruffo, it was after undergoing treatment for breast cancer, and deciding to take her health into her own hands that she discovered the lack of transparency and availability of clean, plant-based formulations in the wellness industry. With the mission "Clean wellness for all", Well Told's products are currently available in over 2,000 stores across Canada including several well-known retailers and recently launched in over 1,000 pharmacies in the U.S. in addition to being available at welltold.com, on Amazon, and in airports across the U.S.

