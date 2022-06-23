THE WELL TOLD COMPANY DEEPENS ITS FORAY INTO THE U.S. MARKET WITH THE ADDITION OF NEW POINTS OF DISTRIBUTION AS WELL AS A NEW SALES AGENT

The expanded distribution in the U.S. comes as a result of 6 new SKUs being listed on one of the top U.S. nationwide pharmacy websites. Well Told began its relationship with the pharmacy chain in December 2021 when 2 SKUs were listed in over 850 of its brick-and-mortar stores. The Company has since expanded its product to a total of 9 products in store, over 1,000 stores, and now a total of 8 products online.

Commenting on this achievement, founder and CEO of Well Told Monica Ruffo stated, "We are so proud to continue to deepen our relationship with our first and largest U.S. customer; it is a very promising sign of the potential for our brand in the U.S. market".

The Company is also pleased to announce it has entered into a representation agreement dated June 22, 2022 (the "Representation Agreement") with GO Ventures which will act as Well Told's U.S. agent for retail partnerships. GO Ventures works with pioneering companies, brands and founders to help them win in the future of retail.

Oliver Bogner, founder and CEO of GO Ventures stated "We are very particular about who we choose to represent with a focus on strong founder-led brands with highly differentiated products and authentic stories, so we were very excited when we discovered Well Told. We feel confident that we will be key contributors to Well Told's growth in the U.S. moving forward and can't wait to get started."

Monica Ruffo, founder and CEO of Well Told added "We are very excited to start working with the GO Ventures team; they have seen incredibly impressive results and the U.S. represents a key pillar of our strategic growth plan."

The Representation Agreement with GO Ventures, an arm's length service provider, includes a ‎monthly retainer of US$10,000 (the "Retainer") until such time that five percent (5%) of the Company's monthly net sales ‎generated from the sale of products to the particular customers Go Ventures will be selling to ("Sales Commission") equals ‎at least $5,000 in which case the Sales Commission will replace the Retainer‎. Pursuant to the Representation Agreement the Retainer shall be payable within 10 business days following the month the ‎Retainer is earned and shall be payable, at the sole discretion of the Company, ‎in cash or common shares (the "Common Shares") in the capital of Well Told. In the event the Company elects to pay the Retainer in Common ‎Shares, the deemed price per share shall be based on the closing price of the ‎ Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") on the last trading day ‎of the month the Retainer is earned based on the Bank of Canada foreign ‎exchange rate as of such date.

The initial term of the Representation Agreement is for one year and shall automatically renew for ‎additional one-year periods unless terminated by either party 120 days prior to the end of the then current term. Notwithstanding the foregoing, the Representation Agreement may be ‎terminated by either party at any time for any reason with or without cause upon ‎120 days' written notice to the other party.‎ In such a case, only the Sales Commission need be paid during the 120-day period.

About The Well Told Company Inc.

Well Told is a female-founded, emerging plant-based wellness company that formulates, develops, distributes and sells a variety of supplements, remedies and other functional wellness products. Founded by serial entrepreneur and award-winning leader Monica Ruffo, it was after undergoing treatment for breast cancer, and deciding to take her health into her own hands that she discovered the lack of transparency and availability of clean, plant-based formulations in the wellness industry. With the mission "Clean wellness for all", Well Told's products are currently available in over 2,000 stores across Canada including several well-known retailers and recently launched in over 850 pharmacies in the U.S.

For further information: Monica Ruffo, Chief Executive Officer, The Well Told Company Inc., Telephone: +1-855-935-5865; Investor Relations, Aiyana Bradshaw, Email: [email protected], Telephone: +1-855-935-5865; Media inquiries, Dria Murphy, Publicist, Email: [email protected]