THE WELL TOLD COMPANY CONTINUES TO GROW ITS U.S. DISTRIBUTION WITH THE ADDITION OF A MAJOR NEW RETAILER

"This is a very exciting and crucial step for us to further our expansion south of the border," said Monica Ruffo, founder and CEO of Well Told. "This aligns with our mission of Clean Wellness For All and making our products as accessible as possible to as many consumers as possible. This new partnership is another big step in our development in the U.S. market."

*According to Similarweb and Statista, the total monthly visits on walmart.com was 456.4 million on average in the past 9 months.

About The Well Told Company Inc.

Well Told is a female-founded, emerging plant-based wellness company that formulates, develops, distributes and sells a variety of supplements, remedies and other functional wellness products. Founded by serial entrepreneur and award-winning leader Monica Ruffo, it was after undergoing treatment for breast cancer, and deciding to take her health into her own hands that she discovered the lack of transparency and availability of clean, plant-based formulations in the wellness industry. With the mission "Clean wellness for all", Well Told's products are currently available in over 2,000 stores across Canada including several well-known retailers and recently launched in over 850 pharmacies in the U.S. in addition to being available at welltold.com and on Amazon.

