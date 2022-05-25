THE WELL TOLD COMPANY ADDS 5,865 NEW POINTS OF DISTRIBUTION IN THE U.S. BRINGING THE TOTAL TO 21,342 AND SURPASSING ITS 2022 MILESTONE AHEAD OF SCHEDULE

This significant increase in the Company's points of distribution comes as a result of Well Told's largest U.S. customer increasing both the number of doors in which it will sell the Company's products, as well as the number of SKUs it will offer, which will now include Age Defier, Skin Nourisher and Stress Fighter capsules, and the soon to be launched plant-based Collagen Booster.

Commenting on this achievement, founder and CEO of Well Told Monica Ruffo stated, "We are so proud to have already surpassed our 2022 milestone of 7,000 points of distribution in the U.S. way ahead of schedule. We believe that the fact that our largest U.S. customer is expanding so quickly and beyond our initial forecasts is a sign of more exciting things to come and the potential for our brand in the U.S. market."

About The Well Told Company Inc.

Well Told is a female-founded, emerging plant-based wellness company that formulates, develops, distributes and sells a variety of supplements, remedies and other functional wellness products. Founded by serial entrepreneur and award-winning leader Monica Ruffo, it was after undergoing treatment for breast cancer, and deciding to take her health into her own hands that she discovered the lack of transparency and availability of clean, plant-based formulations in the wellness industry. With the mission "Clean wellness for all", Well Told's products are currently available in over 2,000 stores across Canada including several well-known retailers and recently launched in over 850 pharmacies in the U.S.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Well Told Inc.

For further information: Monica Ruffo, Chief Executive Officer, The Well Told Company Inc. Telephone: +1-855-935-5865; Investor Relations, Aiyana Bradshaw, Email: [email protected], Telephone: +1-855-935-5865; Media inquiries, Dria Murphy, Publicist, Email: [email protected]