The Weir Group's ESCO Selects Kinaxis to Enable Global Supply Chain Transformation

Leading mining and infrastructure equipment maker gaining visibility and agility in its planning

OTTAWA, ON, March 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX: KXS), the authority in driving agility for fast, confident decision-making in an unpredictable world, has been selected by ESCO,® a division of The Weir Group, to transform its global supply chain and provide the agility and responsiveness needed to deliver innovative and quality products that enhance its customer safety and productivity.

ESCO is recognized as an industry leader in the engineering, manufacturing and servicing of mission-critical equipment used by companies in the mining and infrastructure markets. ESCO selected Kinaxis to enhance customer satisfaction by supporting its global sales and operations.

Using Kinaxis RapidResponse® and its concurrent planning technique, ESCO will gain full connectivity and visibility across its end-to-end supply chain. This gives everyone in the ESCO supply chain network a consolidated and up-to-date company-wide view of data to enable what-if scenario analysis so it can rapidly take action when changes happen. It will also help the company improve forecasting and planning, reduce inventory obsolescence, and increase confident decision-making, all in real-time.

"In the highly custom, often engineer-to-order landscape of industrial manufacturing, lead times can be long, but not having the right part at the right time can net huge losses," said John Sicard, CEO Kinaxis. "Using Kinaxis, ESCO will gain the best balance of ready-to-configure applications and a flexible platform that can grow and evolve with the company. We are honored that ESCO selected Kinaxis as their vendor of choice to tackle their increasingly complex supply chain and empower them to better serve customers."

About Kinaxis Inc.

Everyday volatility and uncertainty demand quick action. Kinaxis® delivers the agility to make fast, confident decisions across integrated business planning and the digital supply chain. People can plan better, live better and change the world. Trusted by innovative brands, we combine human intelligence with AI and concurrent planning to help companies plan for any future, monitor risks and opportunities and respond at the pace of change. Powered by an extensible, cloud-based platform, Kinaxis delivers industry-proven applications so everyone can know sooner, act faster and remove waste. For more Kinaxis news, visit Kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements as to Kinaxis' growth opportunities and the potential benefits of, and demand for, Kinaxis' products and services. These statements are subject to certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including our view of the relative position of Kinaxis' products and services compared to competitive offerings in the industry. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Kinaxis' actual results, performance, achievements and developments may differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such statements. Risk factors that may cause the actual results, performance, achievements or developments of Kinaxis to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such statements can be found in the public documents filed by Kinaxis with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Kinaxis assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.

SOURCE Kinaxis Inc.

For further information: Media Relations: Danielle McNeil Taylor | Kinaxis, [email protected], 343-998-7284; Investor Relations, Rick Wadsworth | Kinaxis: [email protected], 613-907-7613

Related Links

www.kinaxis.com

