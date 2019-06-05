The Web of Science Group Launches New Publisher Analytics Reports

LONDON, June 5, 2019 /CNW/ -- The Web of Science Group, part of Clarivate Analytics, launches its first range of analytical reports aimed specifically for academic publishers today. The ready-to-use reports provide a snapshot of journals' performance and inform competitor analysis. They will help publishers to easily plan robust, evidence-based strategies, based on the publisher-independent, editorially curated data in the Web of Science, combined with data from InCites analytics and where appropriate, ScholarOne.

The new reports include:

Journal Performance Analytics Report. This report provides publishers with a comprehensive summary of journal publication performance in Web of Science Core Collection (including the Emerging Sources Citation Index) over a defined period. With the option to compare journals, the report includes information on publication output, Journal Impact Factor trends, contributing countries, organisations and funders, and article-level citation analysis.

Publishing Output Analysis. This report allows publishers to bring together editorial and publication data in a single analysis to uncover what drives their journal's publication impact and performance. The report benchmarks a journal's published papers and explores the fate of the papers it rejects. It is designed to identify opportunities for new journals and journal sections and to help journals stakeholders better understand the influence of editorial decisions.

Subject Area/Opportunity Analysis. The Subject Area report offers a complete overview of specific subject area(s), including hot topics, key journals and publishers within the field, emerging trends and topics, key authors, institutions and funders.

Funding/ Institutional/ Regional Analyses. Based on data from our InCites Benchmarking & Analytics package, these reports provide snapshots of contributions to journals from funding agencies, authors and their institutional and regional affiliation, giving publishers quick insights into what influences their content pipeline.

Keith Collier, Managing Director, Publisher Services at the Web of Science Group, says: "Our new Publisher Analytics reports will enable truly data-driven decision making, by offering the best of our data from the Web of Science, InCites analytics, and where appropriate combining that with data from ScholarOne or customers' own editorial data.

"The reports save publishers the time and effort of arduously creating a manual report, are simple to understand and ready to distribute to journal stakeholders including Editors and Editorial Boards. Their development reflects a renewed investment in the Web of Science Group Publisher Services team."

Underlying datasets are included with each report for further analysis, and tailored options to suit specific business needs are available. Below are examples from sections of the Journal Performance Analytics Dashboard, and the Publishing Output Analysis. For more information visit the website.

