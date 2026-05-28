The Watermark Welcomes First Residents, Establishing a New Benchmark for Ultra-Prime Living in the Caribbean

Developed by Watermark Limited under the leadership of renowned Cayman developer Fraser Wellon, the property comprises just 51 ultra-prime residences, including a limited collection of grand residences and penthouses. Intentionally designed as a private residential enclave, The Watermark was conceived to deliver a rare level of exclusivity, discretion and personalized living within one of the world's most sought-after waterfront destinations.

Rather than following the traditional model of luxury condominium development, The Watermark was envisioned as a highly tailored residential experience where architecture, hospitality, wellness and service operate seamlessly together. Every aspect of the property -- from its expansive residences and bespoke finishes to its hospitality philosophy and refined amenity offering -- was designed to create an effortless, owner-centric lifestyle comparable to the world's leading five-star private resorts.

"It has been a true privilege for The Watermark's core team to bring The Watermark to life," said Developer Fraser Wellon. "Opportunities to create something of this calibre -- where design, location, hospitality and lifestyle integrate so seamlessly -- are exceptionally rare. From the outset, our ambition was to create a property that would stand among the most desirable and globally competitive residential addresses in the Caribbean."

Central to the project's vision is Meraki Wellness, the Cayman Islands' first purpose-built luxury wellness destination, created by founders Shula and Peter Clarke. Spanning 16,000 square feet, Meraki was instrumental in shaping The Watermark's approach to well-being, hospitality and elevated daily living. Rather than functioning as a traditional residential amenity, Meraki introduces a fully integrated wellness philosophy embedded into the rhythm of the property through personalized programming, advanced treatments, recovery experiences, dedicated wellness services and a carefully curated membership structure designed to preserve privacy, discretion and consistency of experience.

"The inclusion of Meraki was fundamental to how we defined the project," Wellon added. "Working alongside Shula and Peter allowed us to create something that feels deeply intentional, highly personalized and entirely authentic. The membership structure plays an important role in preserving the integrity of that experience -- it is not simply an amenity, but part of the identity of the property itself."

The architectural vision for The Watermark was led by RAD Architecture of Miami in collaboration with Cayman Islands-based MJM Design Studio, bringing together international design perspective and local expertise. Construction was delivered by Arch & Godfrey, whose craftsmanship, precision and execution were instrumental in realizing a residential property defined by exceptional quality and sophistication.

Behind the development is an experienced multidisciplinary team whose collective expertise shaped every aspect of the property. Holly Wellon led marketing, branding and client relations efforts, while also supporting sales initiatives, and Steve Henderson oversaw financial management and project operations. Structural engineering and construction oversight were led by Martin Caulet, P.Eng., alongside civil engineering leadership from Marty Tammemagi, P.Eng., whose contributions were critical to the delivery of the property's infrastructure and interiors. Equally important were the many consultants, designers, tradespeople, operational staff and supporting team members whose dedication, discipline and craftsmanship contributed to bringing The Watermark to completion.

Positioned directly on Seven Mile Beach, The Watermark pairs expansive private residences with thoughtfully curated amenities and personalized service while maintaining a level of exclusivity rarely achieved in the Caribbean. Owners are immersed in a fully serviced residential environment supported by dedicated concierge and butler services, an expansive full-service oceanfront lounge with an owner-exclusive oenotheque, refined library lounge, private dining rooms, expansive boardroom and private cinema, as well as a state-of-the-art fitness studio with modern equipment and a private trainer.

The Watermark also introduces an elevated culinary offering through on-property chefs providing bespoke farm-to-table dining experiences and personalized in-residence service, alongside a forthcoming signature fine dining restaurant envisioned to further elevate the property's hospitality experience. Valet services and chauffeured property vehicles extend the development's seamless approach to effortless daily living.

With only 51 residences and a hospitality-driven operating philosophy, The Watermark reflects more than four decades of development experience and a vision centred on modern luxury, privacy, wellness and enduring value. As the first occupancies begin, The Watermark establishes itself as one of the Caribbean's most refined and comprehensively serviced residential addresses -- a rare waterfront property defined by architectural excellence, elevated hospitality and an uncompromising commitment to quality.

About The Watermark

The Watermark is an ultra-prime residential development located on Grand Cayman's Seven Mile Beach, comprising just 51 exclusive residences, including grand residences and penthouses. Developed by Watermark Limited under the leadership of Fraser Wellon, the property was conceived to deliver an elevated standard of beachfront living through a seamless integration of architecture, wellness, privacy and residential hospitality. Amenities include dedicated concierge and butler services, curated owner spaces and founding access to Meraki Wellness, the Cayman Islands' first purpose-built luxury wellness destination.

For additional information on this announcement, please visit The Watermark's website at https://www.thewatermarkcayman.com.

SOURCE The Watermark

Media Inquiries: Anastasiia Horbulova, Dolce Media Group, [email protected]