The Wait Is Over! The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Is Here: Shop Brand-New Arrivals On Sale For A Limited Time

"The Anniversary Sale is our most anticipated event of the year and allows us the opportunity to deliver a one-of-a-kind experience for our customers." said Pete Nordstrom, President and Chief Brand Officer at Nordstrom, Inc. "This year's sale is a celebration as we begin returning to the things we've missed over the past year. It's the perfect time for customers to refresh their wardrobes as they spend time with friends and family, head back to work, to school, travel, and attend in-person events. We look forward to welcoming our customers back."

CUSTOMER FAVOURITE BRANDS

The Anniversary Sale will feature incredible styles from top brands and customer favourites like Good American, Nike, UGG, Veronica Beard, Herschel Supply Co., Barefoot Dreams, Zella, Jenny Bird, Steve Madden, Treasure & Bond, Vince, AllSaints, Bony Levy, as well as new brands to the sale this year, including Rhone, Outdoor Research, Club Monaco, BDG Urban Outfitters, Open Edit, among many more.

Customers can also shop beauty exclusives, including gift sets and jumbo sizes that are exclusive to Nordstrom, including Charlotte Tilbury, Estee Lauder, Le Labo, Dior, Jo Malone, Bobbi Brown, Nars, Tom Ford, Olaplex, Kiehl's Since 1851, Nest, to name just a few. The Anniversary Sale is also the best time for customers to stock up and save with exclusive duo sets of their favourite products, including Lancôme, Sunday Riley and Anastasia Beverly Hills.

PREVIEW STARTS JULY 19

For the first time this year, starting July 19, customers can get a sneak a peek at the sale items on Nordstrom.ca/anniversary and save their favourites to a Wish List so they can check out faster when it's time to shop. As always, Nordy Club Ambassadors get to shop Early Access beginning July 25 in store and new this year, on Nordstrom.ca. You can learn more and check your status at Nordstrom.ca/anniversary.

SHOP YOUR WAY

We are focused on making the Anniversary Sale easy and personalized by delivering convenience and connection from discovery to delivery. Our services include:

EXPERT PICKS: FASHION & BEAUTY

Our expert team of fashion and beauty stylists share their top Anniversary Sale picks and what they are most excited about for this year's event.

" This year, Anniversary Sale is all about product newness and an optimistic outlook for style in the future! Customers will find a great mix of items to refresh their wardrobe for summer and warm essentials, like outerwear and boots for fall and winter. Plus, we know comfort is more important than ever and we're excited about our mix of athleisure and comfortable, yet trendy silhouettes. With an inclusive range of prices and sizes, all of our customers can find something that makes them feel special and excited to get dressed this Anniversary Sale." - - Mercedes Boykin-Sabalones , Nordstrom Toronto Styling Sales Manager

- , Nordstrom Toronto Styling Sales Manager "I can't wait for our customers to discover the mix of casual to dressy merchandise we have this year, especially as they return to the things they've missed like time spent with friends and family, working from the office and in-person events. From statement-making footwear to versatile suit jackets to dresses, this year's Anniversary Sale is all about refreshing their wardrobes for what's next. Plus, we look forward to serving customers however they choose to shop with us, whether in-store, virtually or at curbside!" -- Liam van den Wildenberg , Nordstrom Toronto Personal Stylist

-- , Nordstrom Toronto Personal Stylist "Mask off, lips on, colour is trending. We have more than 200 beauty items for customers to explore this year across multiple categories from makeup brand favourites, men's grooming, skincare, fragrances and more!" -- Autumne West , Beauty and Fragrances Director

ANNIVERSARY SALE IMAGE GALLERIES

IT'S MORE THAN A SALE - IT'S AN EVENT

Come join us for fun experiences, exciting livestream shopping, surprises and more. See the full calendar at nordstromRSVP.com/anniversaryevents.

NLive Lunchtime Livestream Shopping Events: July 27-August 5 Tune in for a series of live virtual events throughout Anniversary Sale for curated product selections, current and upcoming trends, and essentials you can shop during the sale.

Tune in for a series of live virtual events throughout Anniversary Sale for curated product selections, current and upcoming trends, and essentials you can shop during the sale. Restaurant Week: July 25- 31 Our first restaurant week! Come dine with us and enjoy our chef-inspired seasonal features at great prices at all restaurants – three course meals for $40 .

Our first restaurant week! Come dine with us and enjoy our chef-inspired seasonal features at great prices at all restaurants – three course meals for . Happy Sips & Bites: July 28-August 8 Join us from 2:30-5 p.m. for a menu of special drinks and light bites, all at Anniversary Sale prices, and available at all stores.

Join us from for a menu of special drinks and light bites, all at Anniversary Sale prices, and available at all stores. Glam-Up Days: July 28-August 8 Join us in stores and online for 12 days of exciting beauty events, Daily Deals, customized samples, gifts with purchase and more! Book an in-store appointment with your favourite beauty brand or join us online for one of our virtual event experiences. And don't forget to recycle your empty containers accumulated over the last year. Nordstrom BEAUTYCYCLE makes it easy for customers to recycle their used beauty product containers in all Nordstrom stores.

Join us in stores and online for 12 days of exciting beauty events, Daily Deals, customized samples, gifts with purchase and more! Book an in-store appointment with your favourite beauty brand or join us online for one of our virtual event experiences. And don't forget to recycle your empty containers accumulated over the last year. Nordstrom BEAUTYCYCLE makes it easy for customers to recycle their used beauty product containers in all Nordstrom stores. Beauty Bash: July 31 Come into your favourite store to celebrate all things beauty—skin care, makeup and fragrance—with makeup applications, demos, special offers, free gifts with purchase, special deals, customized samples and more. Plus, receive an exclusive Anniversary beauty tote bag with qualifying purchase—in stores only.

ABOUT NORDSTROM

Nordstrom, Inc. is a leading fashion retailer based in the U.S. Founded in 1901 as a shoe store in Seattle, today Nordstrom operates 356 stores in the U.S. and Canada, including 100 Nordstrom stores; 247 Nordstrom Rack stores; two clearance stores; and seven Nordstrom Local service hubs. Additionally, customers are served online through Nordstrom.com, Nordstrom.ca, Nordstromrack.com and TrunkClub.com. Nordstrom, Inc.'s common stock is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol JWN.

CONTACT

Lauren Adey, Nordstrom PR, [email protected]

SOURCE Nordstrom, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.nordstrom.com/

