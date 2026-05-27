The Vos Collection Launches, Uniting Leading Medical Aesthetic Clinics

The collection aims to redefine what patients should expect, and demand, from aesthetic medicine

TORONTO and CHICAGO, May 27, 2026 /CNW/ - Vos Collection launches today, bringing together North America's leading medical aesthetic clinics through a new model of care rooted in clinical excellence, shared expertise, and a more transparent, elevated patient experience.

The collection includes more than 35 clinics, including Day Dermatology & Aesthetics, Marmur Medical, Shino Bay Cosmetic Dermatology & Laser Institute, and Humphrey & Beleznay Cosmetic Dermatology. While these clinicians have long been recognized as aesthetic leaders in their individual markets, Vos Collection marks the first time this caliber of talent has been formally united under a shared standard -- while preserving each provider's distinct approach, technique, personal brand, and aesthetic perspective.

As demand for cosmetic treatments such as injectables and laser therapies continues to rise, the aesthetics landscape has expanded at an unprecedented pace. In 2019, there were approximately 6,000 medical aesthetic practices across North America -- a number that has nearly doubled in just a few years, with an estimated 20 percent of clinics opening within the past two years alone. Yet despite this rapid growth, the industry continues to lack consistent standards and oversight, leaving patients to navigate wide variations in training, techniques, and outcomes without clear quality benchmarks. Vos Collection was built to help address that gap.

"What is excellence? That's what every patient in aesthetics should be asking, along with where to go and how to get it. The industry has grown rapidly, and in the process, standards have been eroded and excellence has become the exception," said Dominic Mazzone, Founder and CEO of Vos Collection. "We've curated a collection of premium practices across North America focusing on providing patients remarkable outcomes while being grounded in science and safety. In a world of substandard results, Vos Collection is a beacon for those who want premium, bespoke results through medical grade treatments and skincare. It's not for everybody, but it is for anyone that values excellent results."

A New Model for Aesthetic Collaboration

What distinguishes Vos is not just who is part of the collection, but how they work together. Clinicians participate in ongoing mentorship and peer development programs spanning consultation techniques, clinical skills, emerging innovation, research findings, and best practices. The collection also represents the largest cosmetic research consortium in North America, with a combined body of published work helping shape new techniques and improve patient outcomes.

"As aesthetic medicine evolves, access to trusted information is just as important as access to great providers," said Dr. Shannon Humphrey, dermatologist and Vos Collection Chief Medical Officer. "There are many exceptional individual clinics and physicians in aesthetics, but what makes Vos unique is the ability to bring together this level of expertise, collaboration, and shared commitment to high standards across the collection."

Building a More Connected Patient Experience

Beyond the clinic, Vos Collection is also introducing a broader patient ecosystem designed to create greater continuity, education, and connectivity across the aesthetic journey. This includes a curated e-commerce platform featuring physician-selected skincare and treatment recommendations, an educational platform focused on helping patients navigate aesthetic care with greater clarity and confidence, and a cross-clinic loyalty program that allows patients to move more seamlessly throughout the collection.

Raising the Standard of Care

"We launched Vos Collection to raise the standard of care -- so that every interaction is more thoughtful and more personalized, and grounded in trust," said Dr. Doris Day, a leading dermatologist in New York and Vos Collection member. "We value the patient experience as much as the outcome. By working together and sharing expertise, we're able to deliver a higher level of care than would be possible in isolation."

Vos Collection reflects a broader shift taking place across aesthetic medicine -- one centered on elevated standards, physician collaboration, and a more thoughtful patient experience.

About Vos Collection

Vos Collection is a North American network of physician-led medical aesthetic practices united by a shared commitment to clinical excellence, patient safety, and natural results. Bringing together more than 35 leading clinics across the United States and Canada, Vos supports collaboration through peer mentorship, education, research, and shared best practices while preserving each practice's distinct identity and clinical autonomy. Through its physician-led model, Vos aims to advance standards in aesthetic medicine and help patients navigate care with greater clarity and confidence. For more information, visit www.voscollection.com.

SOURCE MedSpa Partners Inc.