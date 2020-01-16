The Valens Company Secures DTC Eligibility

KELOWNA, BC, Jan. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Valens GroWorks Corp (TSXV: VLNS) (OTCQX: VLNCF) (the "Company", "Valens" or "The Valens Company"), a vertically integrated provider of industry-leading extraction products and services; including a diverse suite of extraction methodologies, next generation cannabinoid delivery formats and an ISO 17025 accredited analytical lab, is pleased to announce that it has obtained eligibility from the Depositary Trust Company ("DTC") for its shares traded on the OTCQX, under the symbol "VLNCF."

"Executing on our milestone of obtaining DTC eligibility demonstrates Valens' commitment to increased visibility and accessibility for shareholders moving into fiscal 2020," said Tyler Robson, CEO of The Valens Company. "Access to DTC's platform not only brings us closer to increasing trading volume and liquidity in the United States, but also allows us to reach new investors in larger markets who now can invest in our evolving business."

The DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation and manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers while cutting costs and providing access to a wider network of brokerage firms. DTC is a member of the U.S. Federal Reserve System, a limited-purpose trust company under New York State banking law and a registered clearing agency with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About The Valens Company

The Valens Company is a global leader in the end-to-end development and manufacturing of innovative, cannabinoid-based products. The Company is focused on being the partner of choice for leading Canadian and international cannabis brands by providing best-in-class, proprietary services including CO2, ethanol, hydrocarbon, solvent-less and terpene extraction, analytical testing, formulation and white label product development and manufacturing. Valens is the largest third-party extraction company in Canada with an annual capacity of 425,000 kg of dried cannabis and hemp biomass at our purpose-built facility in Kelowna, British Columbia which is in the process of becoming European Union (EU) Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) compliant. The Valens Company currently offers a wide range of product formats, including tinctures, two-piece caps, soft gels, oral sprays and vape pens as well as beverages, concentrates, topicals, edibles, injectables, natural health products and has a strong pipeline of next generation products in development for future release. Finally, the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary Valens Labs is a Health Canada licensed ISO 17025 accredited cannabis testing lab providing sector-leading analytical services and has partnered with Thermo Fisher Scientific to develop a Centre of Excellence in Plant-Based Science. The Company expects to formally change its name in due course. For more information, please visit http://thevalenscompany.com. The Company's investor deck can be found specifically at http://thevalenscompany.com/investors/.

For further information: Jeff Fallows, The Valens Company, Telephone: +1.778.755.0052; KCSA Strategic Communications, Phil Carlson / Elizabeth Barker, [email protected], 212.896.1233 / 212.896.1203; Media, KCSA Strategic Communications, Anne Donohoe, [email protected], 212.896.1265

