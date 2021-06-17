The University of Windsor Partners with Rocket Innovation Studio, Unveils Program Preparing Students for High-Demand Tech Jobs

WINDSOR, ON, June 17, 2021 /CNW/ -- The University of Windsor (UWindsor) today unveiled a partnership with Rocket Innovation Studio, an innovative downtown Windsor-based technology leader, to create a pipeline of highly trained professionals who will thrive for years to come in the region's tech careers.

Rocket Innovation Studio will deliver a series of workshops, beginning this month, for students in the Master of Applied Computing (MAC) program. The workshops will focus exclusively on financial technology (FinTech), a rapidly growing field in Ontario.

"This is an exceptional opportunity for our students," said Ziad Kobti, director of UWindsor's School of Computer Science. "We are creating a connection with the FinTech industry. Rocket Innovation Studio is looking for tremendous talent, and we are training our students to match industry's needs."

The first of four online workshops begins tomorrow, June 18. The for-credit programs are mandatory for UWindsor MAC students, but others in the University's computer science program can also enroll.

"With our growing presence in the Windsor tech community, Rocket Innovation Studio is playing a key role in preparing students for a successful future," said Jasen Sams, vice president of Rocket Innovation Studio. "Students will see real-life examples of the concepts they are learning in the classroom and experience first-hand how technology can improve experiences for consumers across North America."

Rocket Innovation Studio opened in 2019, contributing to Windsor's downtown revitalization when it moved into the former Fish Market building on Chatham Street.

The company provides tech solutions to the businesses it serves, including back-end and front-end development, data science and product development. Rocket Innovation Studio is a member of Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT) and serves the tech needs of other FinTech enterprises on the Rocket Companies platform. These include Rocket Mortgage – the largest mortgage lender in the United States – along with tech-driven real estate brokerage Rocket Homes and online vehicle sales company Rocket Auto.

"The partnership with Rocket is important," said Dean of Science Chris Houser, whose faculty houses the School of Computer Science. "This provides an exciting opportunity for our students, supports economic growth and enhances the diversification of the Windsor-Essex region."

UWindsor's School of Computer Science has been cited in past years by Maclean's magazine as one of the top computer programs in the country. The University's MAC program has also been named one of the best computer science programs in Canada, attracting students from around the world.

The MAC program, which offers a specialization in artificial intelligence, helps address a national shortage of skilled workers in computing and data science. It also offers paid internships of four to eight months. More than 94 per cent of students in the program earn paid internships and 100 per cent find employment upon graduation.

"This is an elite program that arms students with the advanced computing skills that are in demand by industry," Kobti added.

Last year, UWindsor partnered with Blackberry on a 10-week online course. The mandatory course for MAC students was dubbed Blackberry Bootcamp and focused on cybersecurity.

"Our MAC students have a very high rate of finding permanent employment following graduation," said Johanna Beneteau, business development co-ordinator in the UWindsor's department of Co-operative Education and Workplace Partnerships. "These industry-partnership courses will only enhance that."

