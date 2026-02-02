The University of Guelph and Gastronomous Technologies Inc. Partner to Advance Innovation, Consistency, and Sustainability in Campus Dining with ChronoGrill®

GUELPH, ON, Feb. 2, 2026 /CNW/ - The University of Guelph and Gastronomous Technologies Inc. announced a new partnership today focused on enhancing campus dining operations through advanced kitchen automation. As part of the collaboration, the University of Guelph has deployed Gastronomous' flagship autonomous charbroiler, the ChronoGrill®, within its foodservice operations. Purpose-built for high-volume environments, the ChronoGrill® leverages artificial intelligence, advanced vision systems, and industrial-grade automation to deliver consistent, flame-grilled products while improving operational efficiency and reducing energy consumption.

The University of Guelph, recognized globally for its leadership in food, agriculture, and hospitality education, continues to invest in technologies that align with its commitment to innovation, sustainability, and student experience.

"Our goal is to continuously improve the quality, consistency, and sustainability of the dining experience we offer our campus community," said Ed Townsley, Associate VP Ancillary, University of Guelph. "The ChronoGrill represents a thoughtful application of automation that supports our teams, maintains high food quality standards, and aligns with our broader operational and sustainability objectives."

Connected via Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology, the ChronoGrill® delivers real-time performance monitoring, detailed operational insights, and 24/7 remote support through GastroVerse™, Gastronomous' proprietary remote monitoring platform--ensuring consistent performance and reliable operation in high-volume foodservice environments.

Kevork Sevadjian, CEO of Gastronomous Technologies Inc., highlighted the significance of the partnership. "The University of Guelph is a forward-thinking institution with deep expertise in food systems and hospitality," he said. "Working together has demonstrated how autonomous cooking technology can be successfully integrated into campus dining, delivering measurable operational benefits while enhancing the quality and integrity of the food."

The successful deployment at the University of Guelph highlights the ChronoGrill® as a trusted solution for institutions seeking consistent quality, operational efficiency, and future-ready kitchen operations.

About Hospitality Services at the University of Guelph

Hospitality Services at the University of Guelph manages campus dining operations, providing made-from-scratch meals across multiple locations for the university community. Our culinary teams focus on carefully chosen ingredients and menus that reflect Ontario's growing seasons and diverse global food traditions. Through partnerships, operational expertise, and continuous improvement, Hospitality Services advances campus dining through innovation and collaboration, supporting our teams while enhancing food quality, consistency, and the overall dining experience. Learn more about our approach and explore campus dining in action in our Dining at U of Guelph video

About Gastronomous Technologies Inc.

Gastronomous Technologies Inc. designs, manufactures, and services AI-powered automation solutions for commercial kitchens. Built on industrial-grade mechanics, advanced vision systems, and IoT connectivity, Gastronomous' technologies improve food quality, operational efficiency, and sustainability across high-volume foodservice environments.

More information is available at www.gastronomous.ca.

SOURCE Gastronomous Technologies Inc

For media inquiries, please contact: Yaser Al Sagha, Head of Partnerships, Gastronomous Technologies, +1 (905) 782-0429, [email protected]