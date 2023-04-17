The United Brotherhood of Carpenters Recognizes Contractors who are 'Community Builders'

Construction industry tax fraud, labour trafficking and the underground economy hurt everyone and cost the Canadian economy billions. According to Statistics Canada, the gross domestic product (GDP) at market prices for underground economic activity in Canada was estimated to be $68.5 billion, or 2.7% of the total GDP, in 2021.

The recognition program launched in Canada is part of a broader annual industry campaign titled 'Construction Industry Tax Fraud Days of Action.' The UBC throughout Canada and the United States combat tax fraud in the construction industry from April 12–18 with various events and engagements and by calling on municipal, provincial, state and federal governments to partner with them and take steps to tackle this growing issue.

The 2023 'Community Builder' campaign recognizes UBC contractor partners in their five councils across Canada:

Atlantic Canada Regional Council

Conseil Régional Québécois

National Construction Council

Millwright Regional Council

Carpenters Regional Council

QUOTE

"Builders who follow fair practices contribute to building their communities — roads, bridges, schools, hospitals and social services. They contribute to growth and development for all. Through UBC's 'Community Builder' recognition campaign, we spotlight some of these well-deserving, honest and trusted contractors."

- Jason Rowe, Canadian District Vice President, The United Brotherhood of Carpenters

About The United Brotherhood of Carpenters

The United Brotherhood of Carpenters (UBC) is one of North America's largest building-trades unions, with over a half million members working in the construction and wood-products industries. The UBC is committed to providing the next generation of construction professionals with the tools and resources they need to succeed in a demanding and competitive business.

With more than 140 years of experience in the construction industry, the United Brotherhood of Carpenters (UBC) provides unmatched support for their members, highly skilled tradespeople for contractors, and leadership for the industry.

About the Construction Industry Tax Fraud Days of Action

The United Brotherhood of Carpenters (UBC) has more than 500,000 members throughout the United States and Canada. Affiliates of the UBC have led the way in exposing cheaters and educating taxpayers and government representatives about the real harm that comes from construction industry employer tax fraud.

Every year, UBC runs a campaign to highlight the issue of tax fraud and the underground economy in the construction industry.

