The TSB and NTSB are assessing CN train derailment in the St. Clair Tunnel between Sarnia, Ontario, and Port Huron, Michigan

GATINEAU, QC, June 29, 2019 /CNW/ - The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) and the United States National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have deployed teams of investigators to the site of yesterday's Canadian National Railway (CN) train derailment in the St. Clair Tunnel which spans the Canada – US border.

Investigators from both agencies are working to determine the point of derailment. If the point of derailment is in Canada, the TSB will become the lead agency for the accident investigation.

Access to the site is restricted due to the limited space available and the potential hazards in the tunnel. We must ensure that the site is safe for investigators and those working to clear the accident site.

Once further information about the occurrence is available, both agencies will provide an update.

The TSB is an independent agency that investigates air, marine, pipeline, and rail transportation occurrences. Its sole aim is the advancement of transportation safety. It is not the function of the Board to assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability.

The TSB is online at www.tsb.gc.ca. Keep up to date through RSS, Twitter (@TSBCanada), YouTube, Flickr and our blog.

SOURCE Transportation Safety Board of Canada

For further information: Transportation Safety Board of Canada, Media Relations, 819-994-8053, media@tsb.gc.ca

Related Links

http://www.bst.gc.ca

