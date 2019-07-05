The Transportation Safety Board of Canada to conduct the investigation into the train derailment in the St. Clair Tunnel between Sarnia, Ontario, and Port Huron, Michigan

GATINEAU, QC, July 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) announced that it will be conducting the accident investigation into the June 28 Canadian National Railway (CN) train derailment that occurred in the St. Clair Tunnel between Sarnia, Ontario, and Port Huron, Michigan.

Following an initial assessment of the accident by both the TSB and the US National Transportation Safety Board, the point of derailment was determined to be in Canada.

The TSB would like to acknowledge the coordinated efforts of emergency response personnel, and the collaboration between multiple agencies from both sides of the border.

The TSB is an independent agency that investigates air, marine, pipeline, and rail transportation occurrences. Its sole aim is the advancement of transportation safety. It is not the function of the Board to assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability.

