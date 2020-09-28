The Ten Things That You Should Know About Calfrac's Amended Recapitalization Transaction

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - Calfrac Well Services Ltd. ("Calfrac" or the "Company") (TSX: CFW) responded today:

The noise and distraction around Calfrac's improved Amended Recapitalization Transaction (the "Amended Transaction") continues, with another set of misleading press releases from Wilks Brothers. Calfrac wants to ensure that stakeholders have the key facts and context as they consider the Amended Transaction, so here are the ten things that Calfrac stakeholders should know:

Calfrac is offering its Shareholders the opportunity to either receive $0.15 per Share in cash or to retain their Shares, as they prefer; plus two new Calfrac Warrants, regardless of whether they select cash or retain their Shares, as previously described. The Warrants provide Shareholders with a meaningful option on the future of Calfrac in an improved business environment. This additional consideration is only available under the Amended Transaction and is not available if the Original Transaction is completed in CCAA proceedings. The Amended Transaction is the only viable transaction available to Calfrac and provides the highest level of certainty and consideration that Shareholders can expect to receive in connection with any executable recapitalization or restructuring. It is highly unlikely that Wilks Brothers Offer can be completed, since it does not address the US$431.8 million , plus accrued interest, owing under Calfrac's Senior Unsecured Notes. Calfrac is in default of the Senior Unsecured Notes and does not have the ability to repay the obligations in full. If the Amended Transaction is not completed under the CBCA Plan, the Company and the Consenting Noteholders have agreed to complete the original Recapitalization Transaction (the "Original Transaction") in CCAA proceedings, under which recoveries to Shareholders will be lower. The Wilks Brothers Offer is a mirage and has no reasonable prospect of being completed. The Wilks Brothers Offer is conditional on the Original Transaction and the Amended Transaction being terminated. There is no realistic scenario where Shareholders will have their Shares purchased under the Wilks Brothers Offer. The Amended Transaction provides Shareholders the most certain path to maximize their recovery. The alternative to Calfrac's Amended Transaction is not the Wilks Brothers Offer . The only alternative to Calfrac's Amended Transaction is the completion of the Original Transaction. If the upcoming Shareholder votes go against Calfrac's Amended Transaction, Calfrac has agreed that, at the request of the Consenting Noteholders, it will implement the Original Transaction under the CCAA. Shareholders will receive lower recoveries in this scenario (no cash election and no Warrants). The Unsecured Noteholders remain in support of the Amended Transaction, and continue to oppose the Wilks Brothers Offer . The Consenting Noteholders have agreed to the enhanced economics for Shareholders under the Amended Transaction, with a view to completing the transaction on a consensual and efficient basis for the benefit of the Company and its stakeholders. However, the Consenting Noteholders are not prepared to provide additional value to Shareholders or others. There is only one transaction, the Amended Transaction, "on the ballot" for the upcoming Calfrac stakeholder meetings . In unambiguous terms, a consensus FOR the Amended Transaction will lead to the positive results explained above. A consensus AGAINST the Amended Transaction will lead to, at best, the implementation of the Original Transaction under the CCAA, and at worst a very costly, time consuming and much less advantageous restructuring. Wilks Brothers does not, as it has claimed, have the right, as a Second Lien Noteholder, to approve or block the Amended Transaction . Second Lien Noteholders are unaffected by the Recapitalization Transaction and are not entitled to vote on it. Wilks Brothers has repeatedly litigated against Calfrac at every step of the process and has lost every time – before three different courts in both Canada and the United States . Wilks Brothers has made multiple legal submissions that have attempted to push Calfrac into insolvency. This has wasted everyone's time and money, but more importantly, the actions show Wilks Brothers' true motivations. Shareholders should be very skeptical of Wilks Brothers' claims of confidence in being granted exemptions under Canadian takeover bid legislation, to speed up its offer, which currently expires near the end of December. The exemptions that it plans to seek have no precedent. All similar applications, in other takeover bids, have been rejected by the regulators. Even if the Wilks Brothers Offer was completed, the resulting change of control of Calfrac would trigger immediate repayment obligations for all classes of Calfrac's indebtedness, at face values or above, and not at any compromised amount. Calfrac does not have the ability to repay its indebtedness in full, which is why the Amended Transaction achieves a necessary deleveraging through the conversion of all Senior Unsecured Notes into equity of the Company. The fatal flaws of the Wilks Brothers Offer are (i) the inability to address the obligations under the Senior Unsecured Notes, and (ii) the inability to have the conditions to the takeover bid met, because there is no scenario where the Amended Transaction or the Original Transaction are not pursued. Shareholders should recognize that actions speak louder than words, and then carefully reflect on Wilks Brothers' actions to date in relation to its, and their own, respective investments in Calfrac.

Shareholders and Senior Unsecured Noteholders should continue to VOTE FOR the Amended Transaction only on the White Management Proxy/VIF. DO NOT vote on the Wilks Brothers' Blue Proxy/VIF.

TAKE NO ACTION with respect to the Wilks Brothers hostile take-over bid and DO NOT TENDER your Shares to the Wilks Brothers Offer. Any Shareholder that has already tendered to the Wilks Brothers Offer should WITHDRAW their Shares immediately and, if they wish to receive cash, avail themselves of the cash election under the Amended Transaction while still retaining their Warrants.

Shareholders and Senior Unsecured Noteholders are reminded that the meetings previously scheduled for September 29, 2020, have been postponed to October 16, 2020.

