Their concept of "Bitcoin House with Passive Income" redefines traditional property income.

STE-JULIENNE, QC, July 4, 2024 /CNW/ - ÉRIC & DANIEL TADROS, the visionaries behind the Liberty City real estate development, have received support from Tim Draper, a venture capitalist who initially funded Elon Musk for Tesla and SpaceX, and also supported over 20 companies that now generate over a billion dollars in annual revenue. Among his notable successes are Baidu, Skype, Hotmail, Robinhood, Coinbase, Ledger, Twitch, Docusign, and Telegram.

In the face of growing challenges in property accessibility for young families and rising interest rates, Eric and Daniel Tadros have introduced an innovative concept that disrupts the real estate industry. Their idea: "Bitcoin House with Passive Income," relies on the use of heat generated by high-performance computer centers, particularly in the context of exploiting the Bitcoin blockchain through mining, and allows for passive income without tenants.

Located within the Liberty City development, interested buyers can visit the first Bitcoin House on July 6th at noon in Sainte-Julienne city, where a total of 4 Bitcoin Houses will be built on a 158,358 square meter lot. An incomparable project that combines housing, ecology, and Bitcoin mining technology.

The project's features include:

Passive income generation through Bitcoin mining

mining Reuse of heat waste for 9 applications around the house

Rainwater collection systems

Solar panels

This exceptional project highlights the commitment of a foreign investor in Quebec, supporting local entrepreneurs in the real estate and technology sectors.

These Bitcoin Houses offer a promising solution for families wishing to become homeowners while becoming self-sufficient.

