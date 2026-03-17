The Sunset Hotel Relaunches as an Independent Apartment-Style Hotel in Vancouver's West End

50-suite property completes operational reset following transition from global operator

VANCOUVER, BC, March 17, 2026 /CNW/ - The Sunset Hotel, located at 1111 Burnaby Street in Downtown Vancouver's West End, has relaunched under independent local management following the wind-down of its former global operator, Sonder, in late 2025. The property is one of the early former Sonder-managed properties in Canada to reopen under independent local control.

The 50-suite apartment-style hotel has completed a full operational reset, restoring stability and preserving important visitor accommodation in Vancouver's West End ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Each suite includes a full kitchen, private balcony, and residential-style living space. Suites average nearly 600 square feet -- almost double the size of many traditional downtown hotel rooms -- making the property well suited to extended-stay travellers, families, and business guests seeking additional space in the city core.

Vancouver will host seven FIFA World Cup matches between June 13 and July 7, 2026, with an estimated 350,000 fans expected to attend matches at BC Place. Located approximately 2.5 kilometres from the stadium and within walking distance of Sunset Beach and Davie Village dining and retail, The Sunset offers a spacious alternative to traditional hotel accommodations during the tournament and beyond.

"This relaunch is about more than independence -- it's about building something durable," said Steven Snowling, General Manager of The Sunset. "By returning to local control, we're able to reinvest directly into the guest experience and shape a property that reflects Vancouver's character: spacious, livable, and thoughtfully run."

He added: "Our goal is to build a model that's resilient, modern, and designed for the long term."

The property operates a hybrid service model with on-site staff and 24-hour phone-based guest support.

High-resolution photography, fact sheets, and additional media materials are available at www.sunsetinn.com/media or upon request.

About The Sunset

The Sunset is an independently operated 50-suite apartment-style hotel located in Downtown Vancouver's West End. Each suite includes a full kitchen and private balcony, with suites averaging nearly 600 square feet. The property is approximately 2.5 kilometres from BC Place and within walking distance of Sunset Beach and Davie Village.

For more information, visit www.sunsetinn.com.

SOURCE The Sunset Hotel

Media Contact: Steven Snowling, General Manager, [email protected] | +1 (604) 688-2474