THE SULTANATE OF OMAN CONSOLIDATES ITS POSITION AS A STABLE DESTINATION FOR GLOBAL CAPITAL

MUSCAT, Oman, June 9, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Sultanate of Oman continues to strengthen its position as a gateway for international capital and investment. This trajectory is built on solid economic fundamentals, an investment-grade credit rating, and financial and regulatory frameworks that align with the highest international standards. As global investors increasingly prioritize governance, legal clarity, and long-term stability, the Sultanate of Oman provides a highly secure and attractive environment for capital allocation.

HH Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham Al Said

The International Financial Centre of Oman (IFC Oman) plays a fundamental role in this ecosystem, having been established as a key pillar to support this strategic positioning. IFC Oman provides international investors, financial institutions, and professional services firms with a legal and regulatory framework mirroring the practices of the world's leading financial jurisdictions. This environment supports the structuring of investments and the conduct of cross-border business with exceptional clarity and legal certainty.

Reaffirming the strategic priority of IFC Oman within the Sultanate of Oman's economic agenda, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik has appointed the Centre's Board of Directors, chaired by His Highness Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham Al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs along with senior Omani economic leaders. The rapid progress in operationalizing the Centre and the high-level composition of its Board reflect the sovereign commitment to this strategic project. Executed with direct support from the highest levels of economic leadership, IFC Oman is central to attracting global capital and accelerating economic diversification and growth.

The Centre operates as an integrated ecosystem comprising three independent institutions responsible for operations and licensing, financial regulation, and dispute resolution. This structural separation of roles ensures transparency and regulatory independence in line with the standards of premier global financial centres. It is fully aligned with international best practices, including the principles of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), offering international investors the flexibility required to structure investments and manage cross-border operations effectively.

"Our goal is to become the international financial centre of choice. IFC Oman is designed as a trusted, innovative, and business-friendly hub that contributes sustainably to the national economy. By building an integrated ecosystem based on best global practices, an advanced legislative and regulatory framework, and an efficient business environment, the Centre will leverage the unique competitive advantages of the Sultanate of Oman. This will deliver added value for investors and consolidate the Sultanate of Oman's position as an attractive destination for investment and business regionally and globally," said His Highness Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham Al Said, Chairman of IFC Oman and Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs.

The establishment of the Board coincides with a period of sustained, tangible progress in Oman's fundamental economic indicators. The Sultanate of Oman has regained its investment-grade credit rating following a series of sovereign upgrades that reflect improved financial performance, reduced public debt, and the disciplined execution of economic reforms. Public debt has fallen from 68% of GDP in 2020 to 36.5% by the end of 2025. Furthermore, the International Monetary Fund projects that the Omani economy will grow by 3.5% in 2026, positioning it among the highest projected growth rates in the Gulf Cooperation Council.

The success of the Oman's economic diversification strategy is evident, with non-oil sectors now contributing approximately 70% of total output. Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the Sultanate of Oman reached approximately USD 69.4 billion by the end of the third quarter of 2024, recording a 17.6% growth over five years. This momentum reflects the growing confidence of international investors in the Omani economy and its enduring appeal for long-term investment. The Sultanate of Oman's strategic geographic location, at the intersection of the Gulf, East Africa, and South Asia, strengthens its investment proposition by providing direct connectivity to international trade networks and global shipping lanes.

Sovereign wealth funds in the Gulf Cooperation Council currently manage trillions of dollars in assets, exerting an increasing influence on international investment flows. Through IFC Oman, the Sultanate of Oman enhances its capacity to seamlessly connect global capital with investment opportunities across the Gulf, Africa, and Asia. This solidifies its global standing as a premier investment destination defined by economic diversification, competitiveness, and sustainability.

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SOURCE IFC Oman