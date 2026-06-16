The Stevens Company Disrupts Canada's Underserved Laboratory Market with 100% Canadian Alternative For Local Researchers

BRAMPTON, ON, June 16, 2026 /CNW/ - The Stevens Company Limited, a premier distributor of medical supplies for nearly two centuries, announced a major national expansion into the Canadian laboratory market. The strategic move directly challenges the current reliance on U.S. distributors by offering a customer-first, locally owned alternative with dedicated resources, enhanced specialty expertise, and a broader portfolio of lab-specific products.

To lead this expansion, Stevens has appointed industry veteran Mike Scott as Director of Specialty Labs. Mike brings a wide range of experience to the role, including his work with the University of Toronto MedStore, where he supported educational, institutional, animal health, and other specialty laboratory environments.

For years, Canadian labs have faced limited distributor options, largely reliant on massive U.S. firms – with even more limited options for smaller labs. Stevens is explicitly targeting this gap by guaranteeing every lab account – regardless of size – access to a dedicated customer care agent, personalized account management, and hassle-free product returns.

"We believe the Canadian lab segment has been underserved from a customer experience perspective," said Jay Stevens, president of Stevens. "With everything happening in the current political and economic climate, securing resilient, domestic solutions for Canadian healthcare and science is vital. We are stepping up to offer a high-touch, reliable service."

In addition to dedicated personnel, Stevens is dismantling traditional purchasing barriers by allowing labs to purchase items by the individual pack rather than forcing bulk case-orders on low-frequency items – a major friction point for smaller facilities.

The company is rapidly onboarding manufacturing partners to build a comprehensive inventory. The rollout begins with high-demand consumables (tubes, tips, gloves, flasks) before expanding into benchtop equipment (vortex mixers, shakers) and large-scale capital equipment.

"This expansion isn't just about selling products; it is an exciting opportunity to build a more responsive and effective solution for specialty labs in Canada," said Mike Scott, Director of Specialty Labs. "We are bringing boots-on-the-ground support back to Canadian science. I will be visiting labs personally – starting in Ontario and Quebec and expanding nationally – to ensure researchers get exactly what they need without the corporate red tape."

To support the rollout, Stevens is launching dedicated print and digital lab catalogues, alongside a specialized portal on stevens.ca featuring market-specific products and vendors. With nine facilities across Canada, Stevens is uniquely positioned to deliver national distribution and support with a deeply personal, localized touch.

About The Stevens Company Limited

Owned and operated by six generations of the Stevens family since its original founding in London, England in 1830, The Stevens Company is a 100% Canadian-owned distributor of medical and laboratory supplies. With facilities in Vancouver, Calgary, Saskatoon, Winnipeg, Brampton, Montreal, and Halifax, Stevens provides valuable services to healthcare providers, helping them serve the needs of their patients and clients for nearly 200 years. For more information about The Stevens Company, visit the new lab website.

SOURCE The Stevens Company Limited

Media Contact: Candace Huntly, SongBird Marketing Communications, [email protected], 416.721.6858