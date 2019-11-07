The Stars Group Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2019 /CNW/ -- The Stars Group Inc. (Nasdaq: TSG) (TSX: TSGI) today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 and provided certain additional highlights and updates. Unless otherwise noted, all dollar ($) amounts are in U.S. dollars.

"Our third quarter results were robust and in-line with our expectations, supported by strong revenue growth in our United Kingdom and Australia segments, which helped offset both the ongoing disruption in certain of our lower-priority international markets and continued foreign exchange headwinds across the business," said Rafi Ashkenazi, The Stars Group's Chief Executive Officer. "We have also made rapid progress in the U.S. following our landmark FOX Sports deal in May, with the launch of our FOX Bet products at the start of the professional football season in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, and some very encouraging early signs from our FOX Sports Super 6 nationwide free-to-play games."

"Our highly cash generative business model also enabled us to reduce our net debt by over $100 million in the quarter and prepay yet another $100 million in October, bringing our total prepayments since the beginning of the year to over $450 million and around $600 million since July 2018," added Mr. Ashkenazi.

"Shortly after quarter end we also announced an agreement to combine with Flutter to create a global leader in online betting and gaming, and we are working diligently to bring the proposed combination to closing," continued Mr. Ashkenazi. "We remain excited about the opportunities in front of us as the combination will enhance and accelerate each company's growth strategy by providing a diverse portfolio of leading brands and complementary best-in-class products with a broad geographic reach."

"Ahead of closing, we remain highly focused on our key strategic priorities of integration, execution and debt reduction. Not only have we largely completed the integration of Sky Betting & Gaming, but we currently expect to exit 2019 with a run-rate of the full $100 million of expected cost synergies and are beginning to execute on our plans for revenue upside through Sky Bet in Italy and Germany and our developing U.K. ecosystem," concluded Mr. Ashkenazi.



Third Quarter 2019 Summary Consolidated





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, In thousands of U.S. Dollars (except percentages and per share amounts)

2019

2018

% Change

2019

2018

% Change Total revenue

622,484

571,983

8.8 %

1,840,486

1,376,386

33.7 % Total Constant Currency Revenue

652,788

571,983

14.1 %











Gross profit (excluding depreciation and amortization)

456,459

442,757

3.1 %

1,337,915

1,083,259

23.5 % Operating income

16,334

71,201

(77.1) %

171,826

186,132

(7.7) % Net (loss) earnings

(51,715)

9,730

(631.5) %

(19,428)

(70,733)

72.5 % Adjusted Net Earnings¹

145,340

119,500

21.6 %

388,409

389,285

(0.2) % Adjusted EBITDA¹

239,924

198,252

21.0 %

672,013

541,545

24.1 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin¹

38.5 %

34.7 %

11.2 %

36.5%

39.3%

(7.2) % Diluted (loss) earnings per Common Share ($/Share)

(0.18)

0.06

(417.4) %

(0.07)

(0.34)

80.6 % Adjusted Diluted Net Earnings per Share ($/Share)¹

0.50

0.45

12.6 %

1.37

1.67

(18.1) %

























Net cash inflows from operating activities

196,892

73,227

168.9%

480,485

369,307

30.1 % Free Cash Flow¹

70,151

(26,723)

362.5 %

117,458

140,392

(16.3) %

As at

September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

% Change Long-term debt - principal

5,146,126

5,666,075

(9.2)% Long-term debt - carrying value

5,044,219

5,446,958

(7.4)% Cash - operational

405,776

392,853

3.3% _____________________________ 1 Non-IFRS measure. For important information on The Stars Group's non-IFRS measures, see below under "Non-IFRS Measures" and the tables under "Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures to Nearest IFRS Measures".

Revenue - Revenue for the quarter increased primarily as a result of revenue growth within the United Kingdom and Australia segments, which were largely driven by strong underlying trends in customer activity and revenues across the segments, as well as a year-over-year increase in Betting Net Win Margin. During the quarter, online sports betting was The Stars Group's largest product vertical (35.0% versus 27.7% in 2018), followed by online casino (31.3% versus 31.6% in 2018) and online poker (30.9% versus 37.7% in 2018), while 77% of consolidated revenues were derived from locally regulated or taxed markets (72% in 2018). Additional segment specific factors impacting revenue are described below.

International





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, In thousands of U.S. Dollars (except otherwise noted)

2019

2018

% Change

2019

2018

% Change Stakes

228,251



233,694



(2.3) %

752,786



705,251



6.7 % Betting Net Win Margin (%)

7.9 %

9.0 %

(11.7) %

7.5 %

8.1 %

(7.7) %

























Revenue























Poker

189,766



212,832



(10.8) %

595,411



675,688



(11.9) % Poker Constant Currency Revenue

195,727



212,832



(8.0) %

632,413



675,688



(6.4) % Gaming

109,338



107,602



1.6 %

312,546



316,253



(1.2) % Gaming Constant Currency Revenue

113,375



107,602



5.4 %

332,545



316,253



5.2 % Betting

18,139



21,030



(13.7) %

56,472



57,351



(1.5) % Betting Constant Currency Revenue

19,142



21,030



(9.0) %

59,472



57,351



3.7 % Other

8,225



10,982



(25.1) %

23,524



35,155



(33.1) % Other Constant Currency Revenue

9,224



10,982



(16.0) %

27,523



35,155



(21.7) % Total revenue

325,468



352,446



(7.7) %

987,953



1,084,447



(8.9) % Constant Currency Revenue

337,468



352,446



(4.2) %

1,051,953



1,084,447



(3.0) %

























QAUs (millions)

1.9



2.0



(8.5) %











QNY ($/QAU)

170



167



1.6 %











Constant Currency Revenue QNY

176



167



5.1 %





































Gross profit (excluding depreciation and amortization)

256,297



287,522



(10.9) %

765,650



873,444



(12.3) % Gross profit margin (%)

78.7 %

81.6 %

(3.5) %

77.5 %

80.5 %

(3.8) %

























General and administrative

118,843



112,837



5.3 %

325,077



324,503



0.2 % Sales and marketing¹





41,146



31,912



28.9 %

118,291



119,136



(0.7) % Research and development

8,148



6,808



19.7 %

24,037



22,985



4.6 % Operating income

88,160



135,965



(35.2) %

298,245



406,820



(26.7) %

























Adjusted EBITDA2

167,222



184,292



(9.3) %

469,785



535,166



(12.2) % Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%)2

51.4 %

52.3 %

(1.7) %

47.6 %

49.3 %

(3.6) %

























Net Deposits (millions)

310



335



(7.6) %













_____________________________

1 Sales and marketing includes $1.1 million and $3.8 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively, that the Corporation excluded from its consolidated results as it related to certain non-gaming related transactions with the United Kingdom segment.

2 Non-IFRS measure. For important information on The Stars Group's non-IFRS measures, see below under "Non-IFRS Measures" and the tables under "Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures to Nearest IFRS Measures".

Revenue - Revenue decreased year-over-year, primarily as a result of adverse foreign exchange fluctuations and continued disruptions and regulatory headwinds in certain markets due to reduced deposits by customers as a result of local restrictions on some methods of payment processing and on certain methods of downloading The Stars Group's products, particularly related to casino and poker. In markets that have been impacted by such disruption, which represent lower-priority markets, revenues were 32% lower year-over-year, slightly worse than the trend in each of the first two quarters of the year, with improvements in some markets primarily offset by the closure of PokerStars in Switzerland in July 2019 . These markets now represent 14% of revenue for the International segment, from 20% in the prior year period. In the rest of the world, Constant Currency Revenue growth was 3% year-over-year, consistent with the trends in the first half of the year, with strong performance in Italy , where Constant Currency Revenue grew 9% year-over-year despite necessary changes to meet obligations of the advertising restrictions beginning in July.

Revenue decreased year-over-year, primarily as a result of adverse foreign exchange fluctuations and continued disruptions and regulatory headwinds in certain markets due to reduced deposits by customers as a result of local restrictions on some methods of payment processing and on certain methods of downloading The Stars Group's products, particularly related to casino and poker. In markets that have been impacted by such disruption, which represent lower-priority markets, revenues were 32% lower year-over-year, slightly worse than the trend in each of the first two quarters of the year, with improvements in some markets primarily offset by the closure of PokerStars in in . These markets now represent 14% of revenue for the International segment, from 20% in the prior year period. In the rest of the world, Constant Currency Revenue growth was 3% year-over-year, consistent with the trends in the first half of the year, with strong performance in , where Constant Currency Revenue grew 9% year-over-year despite necessary changes to meet obligations of the advertising restrictions beginning in July. Poker - Revenue for the quarter decreased year-over-year, with Constant Currency Revenue 8.0% lower than the prior year period, primarily as a result of the same factors noted above. Underlying trends in the third quarter were similar to those in the first half of the year, with the primary negative impact being the closure of PokerStars in Switzerland in July 2019 , where The Stars Group is working with regulators and its local partner to operate in a newly regulated environment in due course. The Stars Group believes that its new product pipeline and marketing plans for the fourth quarter and into 2020 supports its current expectations for a return to Constant Currency Revenue growth in 2020. Poker remains an important driver of cost-effective customer acquisition, leveraging the awareness and trust of the PokerStars brand to create a large and low-cost customer acquisition channel, supporting our ability to drive revenue growth through cross-selling to the International segments other product offerings. PokerStars also held the World Championship of Online Poker (WCOOP) during the quarter, which paid out a WCOOP record $105 million in prizes over the 20-day tournament series.

Revenue for the quarter decreased year-over-year, with Constant Currency Revenue 8.0% lower than the prior year period, primarily as a result of the same factors noted above. Underlying trends in the third quarter were similar to those in the first half of the year, with the primary negative impact being the closure of PokerStars in in , where The Stars Group is working with regulators and its local partner to operate in a newly regulated environment in due course. The Stars Group believes that its new product pipeline and marketing plans for the fourth quarter and into 2020 supports its current expectations for a return to Constant Currency Revenue growth in 2020. Poker remains an important driver of cost-effective customer acquisition, leveraging the awareness and trust of the PokerStars brand to create a large and low-cost customer acquisition channel, supporting our ability to drive revenue growth through cross-selling to the International segments other product offerings. PokerStars also held the World Championship of Online Poker (WCOOP) during the quarter, which paid out a WCOOP record in prizes over the 20-day tournament series. Gaming - Revenue for the quarter increased year-over-year, primarily as a result of organic growth in most markets, which continues to be driven by the roll-out of new casino games and innovative content, as well as ongoing improvements in cross-selling rates from poker to casino games. Constant Currency Revenue growth in The Stars Group's rest of the world markets (all markets excluding disrupted markets) was 24%. The growth in gaming revenue was partially offset by the cessation of operations in certain markets since the third quarter of 2018, as well as similar restrictions on some methods of payment processing and adverse foreign exchange fluctuations as described above.

Revenue for the quarter increased year-over-year, primarily as a result of organic growth in most markets, which continues to be driven by the roll-out of new casino games and innovative content, as well as ongoing improvements in cross-selling rates from poker to casino games. Constant Currency Revenue growth in The Stars Group's rest of the world markets (all markets excluding disrupted markets) was 24%. The growth in gaming revenue was partially offset by the cessation of operations in certain markets since the third quarter of 2018, as well as similar restrictions on some methods of payment processing and adverse foreign exchange fluctuations as described above. Betting - Revenue for the quarter decreased year-over-year as a result of adverse foreign exchange fluctuations and reduced levels of Stakes, driven in part by the cessation of operations in certain markets as well as the positive impact of the FIFA World Cup in the prior year period. The relaunch of Sky Bet in Italy and Germany produced encouraging results with Stakes increasing 22% year-over-year on a local currency basis.

Revenue for the quarter decreased year-over-year as a result of adverse foreign exchange fluctuations and reduced levels of Stakes, driven in part by the cessation of operations in certain markets as well as the positive impact of the FIFA World Cup in the prior year period. The relaunch of Sky Bet in and produced encouraging results with Stakes increasing 22% year-over-year on a local currency basis. Operational excellence - The quarter saw an underlying improvement in operations within the International segment, primarily driven by the implementation of an operational excellence program to optimize the cost base, including a reduction in headcount and the relocation and re-purposing of certain roles, which helped to offset some of the impact of the disrupted markets. For additional information, see below under "Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures to Nearest IFRS Measures".

The quarter saw an underlying improvement in operations within the International segment, primarily driven by the implementation of an operational excellence program to optimize the cost base, including a reduction in headcount and the relocation and re-purposing of certain roles, which helped to offset some of the impact of the disrupted markets. For additional information, see below under "Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures to Nearest IFRS Measures". Customers – QAUs decreased year-over-year, primarily due to reduced activity in certain markets and the closure of certain markets, each as noted above.

United Kingdom





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, In thousands of U.S. Dollars (except otherwise noted)

2019

2018 ¹

% Change

2019

2018 ¹

% Change Stakes

1,376,179



1,221,854



12.6 %

4,388,530



1,221,854



259.2 % Betting Net Win Margin (%)

9.4 %

7.0 %

35.5 %

8.0 %

7.0 %

14.7 %

























Revenue























Poker

2,851



2,884



(1.1) %

8,855



2,884



207.0 % Poker Constant Currency Revenue

3,014



2,884



4.5 %











Gaming

85,219



73,318



16.2 %

268,113



73,318



265.7 % Gaming Constant Currency Revenue

90,079



73,318



22.9 %











Betting

130,020



85,189



52.6 %

350,960



85,189



312.0 % Betting Constant Currency Revenue

137,503



85,189



61.4 %











Other2

8,869



6,989



26.9 %

31,004



6,989



343.6 % Other Constant Currency Revenue

8,847



6,989



26.6 %











Total revenue

226,959



168,380



34.8 %

658,932



168,380



291.3 % Constant Currency Revenue

239,443



168,380



42.2 %





































QAUs (millions)

2.0



2.0



(1.1) %











QNY ($/QAU)

112



96



16.4 %





































Gross profit (excluding depreciation and amortization)

156,885



121,226



29.4 %

456,031



121,226



276.2 % Gross profit margin (%)

69.1 %

72.0 %

(4.0) %

69.2 %

72.0 %

(3.9) %

























General and administrative

103,634



104,487



(0.8) %

320,709



104,487



206.9 % Sales and marketing

34,327



40,224



(14.7) %

99,638



40,224



147.7 % Research and development

3,843



4,940



(22.2) %

11,714



4,940



137.1 % Operating income (loss)

15,081



(28,425)



153.1 %

23,970



(28,425)



184.3 %

























Adjusted EBITDA3

77,017



28,153



173.6 %

220,289



28,153



682.5 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%)3

33.9 %

16.7 %

103.0 %

33.4 %

16.7 %

99.9 %



















































____________________________

1 The Stars Group acquired Sky Betting & Gaming on July 10, 2018.

2 Other revenue includes $1.1 million and $3.8 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively, that the Corporation excluded from its consolidated results as it related to certain non-gaming related transactions with the International segment.

3 Non-IFRS measure. For important information on The Stars Group's non-IFRS measures, see below under "Non-IFRS Measures" and the tables under "Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures to Nearest IFRS Measures".

Revenue - Revenue for the quarter increased significantly year-over-year, primarily due to a combination of factors including strong operational momentum across the United Kingdom segment's betting and gaming products and the timing of the acquisition of Sky Betting & Gaming on July 10, 2018 . On a constant currency and proforma basis (assuming The Stars Group completed the Sky Betting & Gaming acquisition on July 1, 2018 ), revenue would have grown approximately 21% year-over-year. This revenue growth was partially offset by negative foreign exchange fluctuations and the benefit of the FIFA World Cup in the prior year period.

- Revenue for the quarter increased significantly year-over-year, primarily due to a combination of factors including strong operational momentum across the segment's betting and gaming products and the timing of the acquisition of Sky Betting & Gaming on . On a constant currency and proforma basis (assuming The Stars Group completed the Sky Betting & Gaming acquisition on ), revenue would have grown approximately 21% year-over-year. This revenue growth was partially offset by negative foreign exchange fluctuations and the benefit of the FIFA World Cup in the prior year period. Betting - Revenue increased year-over-year as a result of increased Stakes and an increase in Betting Net Win Margin. The increase in Stakes was primarily the result of continued improvements to the segment's products and promotions which drove growth in customer engagement and retention. The Betting Net Win Margin was significantly higher year-over-year at 9.4%, but was broadly in-line with the historical long-term average of approximately 9%.

- Revenue increased year-over-year as a result of increased Stakes and an increase in Betting Net Win Margin. The increase in Stakes was primarily the result of continued improvements to the segment's products and promotions which drove growth in customer engagement and retention. The Betting Net Win Margin was significantly higher year-over-year at 9.4%, but was broadly in-line with the historical long-term average of approximately 9%. Gaming - Revenue increased year-over-year, benefiting from continued improvements in cross-sell of customers to and from the United Kingdom's gaming and betting products, as well as the continued roll-out of new and innovative content. In particular, Sky Bingo Arcade and Sky Lotto , which were both launched during the second quarter, contributed to continued growth during the period.

- Revenue increased year-over-year, benefiting from continued improvements in cross-sell of customers to and from the gaming and betting products, as well as the continued roll-out of new and innovative content. In particular, Sky Bingo Arcade and , which were both launched during the second quarter, contributed to continued growth during the period. Customers - QAUs were broadly stable year-over-year, and benefited in the quarter from the positive impact of continued improvements in products and promotions, and in particular the successful promotional activity around the start of the English Premier League season. This was primarily offset with the prior year period benefiting substantially from customer activity during the FIFA World Cup.

Australia





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, In thousands of U.S. Dollars (except otherwise noted)

2019

2018

% Change

2019

2018 ¹

% Change Stakes

727,464



825,438



(11.9) %

2,224,102



1,693,164



31.4 % Betting Net Win Margin (%)

9.6 %

6.3 %

52.3 %

8.7 %

7.4 %

18.8 %

























Revenue























Betting

70,001



52,157



34.2 %

194,347



124,559



56 % Betting Constant Currency Revenue

74,644



52,157



43.1 %











Other

1,156



—



— %

3,054



—



— % Other Constant Currency Revenue

1,233



—



— %











Total revenue

71,157



52,157



36.4 %

197,401



124,559



58.5 % Constant Currency Revenue

75,877



52,157



45.5 %





































QAUs (millions)

0.21



0.27



(20.5) %











QNY ($/QAU)

326



193



68.8 %





































Gross profit (excluding depreciation and amortization)

44,377



35,154



26.2 %

120,034



89,589



34 % Gross profit margin (%)

62.4 %

67.4 %

(7.5) %

60.8 %

71.9 %

(15.5) %

























General and administrative

25,042



39,954



(37.3) %

79,945



84,561



(5.5) % Sales and marketing

16,830



21,050



(20.0) %

40,898



37,523



9 % Research and development

1,267



114



1,011.40 %

3,416



1,098



211.1 % Operating income (loss)

1,238



(25,964)



104.8 %

(4,225)



(33,593)



87.4 %

























Adjusted EBITDA2

8,655



(4,755)



282 %

24,477



7,888



210.3 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%)2

12.2 %

(9.1) %

233.2 %

12.4 %

6.3 %

96.5 %

_____________________________

1 The Stars Group acquired 62% of BetEasy on February 27, 2018 and a further 18% on April 24, 2018, with BetEasy acquiring William Hill Australia on the same day.

2 Non-IFRS measure. For important information on The Stars Group's non-IFRS measures, see below under "Non-IFRS Measures" and the tables under "Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures to Nearest IFRS Measures".

Revenue - Revenue for the quarter increased year-over-year, primarily as a result of a higher Betting Net Win Margin, partially offset by a decrease in Stakes and adverse foreign exchange fluctuations. The decrease in Stakes was primarily a result of the prior year period benefiting from the FIFA World Cup and above average promotional activity as part of the migration of such customers of the former William Hill Australia business to the BetEasy platform, and the launch of the BetEasy brand, together with an increased focus on high-value, recreational customers through the continued roll-out of MyRewards allowing for targeted, personalized promotions and an optimization of the customer base. The Betting Net Win Margin of 9.6% was above the long-term average of 8.5%, but was significantly higher year-over year, primarily as a result of the increased promotional activity noted above, together with operator-unfavorable sporting results in the prior year period.

- Revenue for the quarter increased year-over-year, primarily as a result of a higher Betting Net Win Margin, partially offset by a decrease in Stakes and adverse foreign exchange fluctuations. The decrease in Stakes was primarily a result of the prior year period benefiting from the FIFA World Cup and above average promotional activity as part of the migration of such customers of the former William Hill Australia business to the BetEasy platform, and the launch of the BetEasy brand, together with an increased focus on high-value, recreational customers through the continued roll-out of MyRewards allowing for targeted, personalized promotions and an optimization of the customer base. The Betting Net Win Margin of 9.6% was above the long-term average of 8.5%, but was significantly higher year-over year, primarily as a result of the increased promotional activity noted above, together with operator-unfavorable sporting results in the prior year period. Customers - QAUs decreased year-over-year, primarily as a result of the migration of customers onto the BetEasy platform which positively impacted the prior year period, together with a continued focus on high-value, recreational customers as noted above.

For additional information regarding The Stars Group's reporting segments and major lines of operations, please see The Stars Group's interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 (the "Q3 2019 Financial Statements"), including note 5 therein, and management's discussion and analysis thereon (the "Q3 2019 MD&A").

Consolidated Financial Statements, Management's Discussion and Analysis and Additional Information

The Stars Group's Q3 2019 Financial Statements, Q3 2019 MD&A, this press release and related presentation, and additional information relating to The Stars Group and its business, can be found on or through SEDAR at www.sedar.com, Edgar at www.sec.gov and The Stars Group's website at www.starsgroup.com, as applicable. The financial information presented in this news releases was derived from the Q3 2019 Financial Statements.

In addition to press releases, securities filings and public conference calls and webcasts, as applicable, The Stars Group intends to use its investor relations page on its website as a means of disclosing material information to its investors and others and for complying with its disclosure obligations under applicable securities laws. Accordingly, investors and others should monitor the website in addition to following The Stars Group's press releases, securities filings and public conference calls and webcasts, as applicable. This list may be updated from time to time.

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures to Nearest IFRS Measures

The tables below present reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Earnings and Adjusted Diluted Net Earnings per Share to net (loss) earnings, which is the nearest IFRS measure. For additional information, see "Reconciliations" in the Q3 2019 MD&A.





Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 In thousands of U.S. Dollars

International

United Kingdom

Australia

Corporate

Consolidated Net earnings (loss)

88,160



15,081



1,238



(156,194)



(51,715)























Income tax expense

—



—



—



(9,785)



(9,785)

Net financing charges

—



—



—



(58,264)



(58,264)

Net loss from associates

—



—



—



—



—























Operating income (loss)

88,160



15,081



1,238



(88,145)



16,334























Depreciation and amortization

38,315



58,287



8,777



211



105,590

Add (deduct) the impact of the following:



















Acquisition-related costs and deal contingent forwards

—



—



—



10,139



10,139

Stock-based compensation

—



—



—



6,049



6,049

Gains from investments

(185)



—



—



—



(185)

Impairment of intangible assets

1



134



—



—



135

Other costs (income)

40,931



3,515



(1,360)



58,776



101,862

Total adjusting items

40,747



3,649



(1,360)



74,964



118,000























Adjusted EBITDA

167,222



77,017



8,655



(12,970)



239,924

















































Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 In thousands of U.S. Dollars

International

United Kingdom

Australia

Corporate

Consolidated Net earnings (loss)

298,245



23,970



(4,225)



(337,418)



(19,428)























Income tax expense

—



—



—



(17,768)



(17,768)

Net financing charges

—



—



—



(173,486)



(173,486)

Net loss from associates

—



—



—



—



—























Operating income (loss)

298,245



23,970



(4,225)



(146,164)



171,826























Depreciation and amortization

115,671



180,104



27,623



567



323,965

Add (deduct) the impact of the following:



















Acquisition-related costs and deal contingent forwards

—



—



—



10,139



10,139

Stock-based compensation

—



—



—



13,511



13,511

(Gains) losses from investments

(715)



44



—



93



(578)

Impairment of intangible assets

12



2,775



—



—



2,787

Other costs

56,572



13,396



1,079



79,316



150,363

Total adjusting items

55,869



16,215



1,079



103,059



176,222























Adjusted EBITDA

469,785



220,289



24,477



(42,538)



672,013











































