The Stars Group and Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians Gaming Authority Enter Agreement for Online Betting and Gaming Market Access in Michigan

TORONTO, Jan. 6, 2020 /CNW/ -- The Stars Group Inc. (Nasdaq: TSG) (TSX: TSGI) today announced that it entered into an agreement with the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians Gaming Authority ("Odawa") for online betting and gaming market access in the State of Michigan.

The agreement grants The Stars Group first skin market access to operate and brand real-money online betting, poker and casino in Michigan, subject to license availability, state law and regulatory approvals.

"We are excited to announce this agreement with the Odawa tribe, which further strengthens our market access as we work to continue to build our FOX Bet business into one of the leaders in the emerging U.S. online betting and gaming market," said Robin Chhabra, Chief Executive Officer, FOX Bet.

"The Tribe's partnership with The Stars Group extends beyond our reservation and places the thrill of world class sports betting and online gaming under every finger-tip sliding across a touch screen in the State of Michigan," said Fred Harrington Jr., Tribal Council, LTBB Odawa.

Under the terms of the agreement, Odawa will receive a revenue share from the operation of the applicable online offerings by The Stars Group.

About The Stars Group

The Stars Group is a provider of technology-based product offerings in the global gaming and interactive entertainment industries. Its brands have millions of registered customers globally and collectively are leaders in online and mobile betting, poker, casino and other gaming-related offerings. The Stars Group owns or licenses gaming and related consumer businesses and brands, including PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, FOX Bet, BetEasy, Sky Bet, Sky Vegas, Sky Casino, Sky Bingo, and Sky Poker, as well as live poker tour and event brands, including the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship, European Poker Tour, Asia Pacific Poker Tour, PokerStars Festival and PokerStars MEGASTACK. The Stars Group is one of the world's most licensed online gaming operators with its subsidiaries collectively holding licenses or approvals in 22 jurisdictions throughout the world, including in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. The Stars Group's vision is to become the world's favorite iGaming destination and its mission is to provide its customers with winning moments.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements and Other Information

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements can, but may not always, be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "could", "might", "would", "should", "believe", and similar references to future periods or the negatives of these words and expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected benefits to be achieved as a result of the market access agreement referenced in this news release, the passage of applicable legislation related to online betting and gaming, the inclusion of applicable market access or skins in any such legislation and The Stars Group's ability to operate online betting or gaming profitably in the state, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Please refer to The Stars Group's most recent annual information form and annual and interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for more information about the factors, assumptions and risks that may apply to The Star's Group's forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date hereof, and The Stars Group undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

For investor relations and media inquiries, please contact:

Vaughan Lewis,

Senior Vice President,

Communications: [email protected] and [email protected]

SOURCE The Stars Group

For further information: Vaughan Lewis, Tel: +1 437-371-5730, http://www.starsgroup.com

Related Links

http://www.starsgroup.com

