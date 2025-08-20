The Sports Geek Launches Quiz Blitz Daily Sports Trivia

HOUSTON, Aug. 20, 2025 /CNW/ -- The Sports Geek announced the launch of Quiz Blitz, a free-to-play, daily sports trivia game. Quiz Blitz gives sports fans and trivia buffs a fast-paced and engaging way to test their knowledge and compete with friends. With a new question every day, Quiz Blitz rewards quick thinkers with a chance to top the global leaderboard.

Quiz Blitz: What to Know Before You Play

Quiz Blitz serves up a new question seven days a week. Players receive up to five hints to help them guess the correct athlete, team, or sports topic. Players that answer on the first try to earn 100 points, while each additional hint drops the score by 20 points.

Here's an example Quiz Blitz challenge with the points awarded for guessing correctly on each hint!

6'3 NBA Point Guard (100 points)

Became a March Madness sensation at a small North Carolina school (80 points)

2021 and 2025 NBA All Star Game MVP (60 points)

Drafted in the first round in 2009 (40 points)

2022 NBA Finals MVP (20 points)

Did you guess Steph Curry?

Track Your Score

Players are encouraged to create a free account with The Sports Geek to unlock other game features, including score tracking, guess statistics, streak building, leaderboards, and previous games. Anyone visiting thesportsgeek.com/quiz-blitz-daily-sports-trivia without an account can play Quiz Blitz each day without extra features.

Challenge Your Friends

Quiz Blitz also makes it easy to bring friends into the action. Each day's game can be shared, allowing players to compete head-to-head among friends or start a rivalry with someone who thinks they know more. The leaderboard keeps track of it all, so players can settle who the real sports genius is in their circle.

Quiz Blitz is live now and ready for sports fans who want to test their knowledge one question at a time. There's a new game 7 days a week, making it a great way for sports enthusiasts and trivia nerds to stay sharp, or maybe learn a thing or two.

About The Sports Geek

The Sports Geek is a website for sportsbooks and casino reviews, along with free betting tips, expert picks, AI predictions, and game guides. With more games and contests on the horizon, The Sports Geek is always finding ways to give sports fans and bettors more opportunities to prove their sports acumen.

For now, players can sign up for free to track their scores, build streaks, and invite friends to join the competition at https://www.thesportsgeek.com/quiz-blitz-daily-sports-trivia/

