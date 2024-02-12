The 'Space Debris' Conference Concludes its Activities with 3 Inspirational Panel Discussions and Collaboration in the Fields of Space Monitoring and Sustainability.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 12, 2024 /CNW/ -- The conclusion of the Space Debris Conference marked a significant milestone in addressing the pressing challenges posed by space debris while leveraging opportunities presented by the Fourth Industrial Revolution to propel the global space economy forward. With over 470 experts, speakers, and industry leaders in attendance, the final day's sessions delved into innovative solutions critical for ensuring the safety and sustainability of space activities.

Opening ceremony attended by Saudi Minister of Communications and Information Technology, H.E. Eng. Abdullah Alswaha, Saudi Space Agency CEO, Dr. Mohammed Saud Al-Tamimi and Secretary General of ITU, Doreen Bogdan-Martin. (PRNewsfoto/Saudi Space Agency)

The opening session, "Modern Technologies and Strategic Measures and Their Impact on Space Traffic Management," highlighted advancements in space traffic management technologies, emphasizing the role of artificial intelligence in enhancing space traffic flow and predicting potential collisions to activate proactive avoidance strategies.

In the sixth session, "Focus on the Sky," participants discussed the importance of space awareness in ensuring safety and sustainability. They explored developments in tracking and predicting the movements of space objects, underlining the necessity of international cooperation in establishing a comprehensive infrastructure for space awareness.

The final session, "Towards Innovative Solutions for Space Debris Challenges," emphasized the need for effective legislative frameworks and adaptive preventive measures. Speakers called for collaboration between academic institutions, regulatory bodies, the private sector, and government entities to develop a roadmap for addressing space debris challenges.

Participants lauded Saudi Arabia's digital transformation and its role in hosting the pioneering conference, recognizing the Kingdom's integrated system of digital capabilities that have propelled advancements in space, technology, and innovation.

During the conference, two memoranda of cooperation and understanding were signed with NorthStar and LeoLabs, aiming to enhance cooperation in space situational awareness and space monitoring, respectively. These partnerships reflect a commitment to exchanging knowledge and exploring future opportunities in space exploration.

The scientific discussions resulted in recommendations and outcomes illustrating solutions and strategies for effective global governance mechanisms to address space debris challenges. The conference, organized by the Saudi Space Agency in collaboration with UNOOSA and the Communications and Space Technology Commission, reaffirmed the Kingdom's dedication to environmental sustainability and the adoption of best practices in satellite domains for civil purposes.

