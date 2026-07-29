The Show Vancouver Selected as Preferred Partner by City of Vancouver to Pursue Major League Baseball

The Show Vancouver Poised to Deliver Generational Economic Opportunity for the Region

Unparalleled team assembled to lead the bid, expanding youth baseball investment and deepening ties to Asia

VANCOUVER, BC, July 29, 2026 /CNW/ -- Today, The Show Vancouver (TSV) was selected by the City of Vancouver as the preferred partner to pursue a professional Major League Baseball (MLB) team. The decision by the city concluded a Request for Expression of Interest for a Qualified Sports Ownership Group.

TSV, founded by Zack Ross, has been assembled with one objective: to successfully bring a Major League Baseball expansion franchise to Vancouver and British Columbia.

Ross is President of the multigenerational, Vancouver-based real estate development company Cape Group. Ross brings deep local roots in Vancouver real estate development and a demonstrated ability to execute complex, large-scale projects in the British Columbia market.

DEEP AND BROAD LOCAL SUPPORT

"More than seven-in-ten British Columbians would welcome a Major League baseball team in Vancouver. And fewer than one-in-ten think having an MLB team is a bad idea. Support for a Major League Baseball team in Vancouver is high across all groups and regions. Majorities of British Columbians who voted for any of the three major provincial political parties in the last election are also on board," said Mario Canseco, President, Research Co.

This support is evidenced by the recently published letter signed by more than 150 leaders in British Columbia.

MULTI-GENERATIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECT AND ECONOMIC ENGINE

"Vancouver is my home and it is one of the great cities in the world, and we deserve a Major League Baseball team," said Zack Ross, CEO, The Show Vancouver. "Our vision is a world-class MLB franchise anchored by a landmark ballpark and mixed-use real estate development at an iconic site, creating a destination that generates economic activity, civic pride, and community benefit for generations. This is a significant moment in the process to successfully bring an MLB team to Vancouver and we thank the city for the effort they put into this selection process."

"The selection of a preferred bid team marks an important step in exploring the potential for Major League Baseball in Vancouver. Major sports franchises can serve as significant economic drivers, generating investment, attracting visitors, supporting local businesses, and creating opportunities across a wide range of sectors. They also contribute to the overall vitality and competitiveness of a region by enhancing its profile as a destination to live, work, visit, and invest. We look forward to seeing this work continue and to learning more about the opportunities a potential MLB franchise could create for Vancouver and the broader regional economy," said Bridgitte Anderson, President and CEO of the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade.

"As the Mayor who oversaw a transformative period of our city's history, including Expo 86, the revitalization of the False Creek lands and the first Skytrain project, I wholeheartedly support TSV's efforts to bring a Major League Baseball (MLB) team to Vancouver. Being named preferred partner of the city is the first step in building on these legacy projects to further transform our city for a new generation and further enhance Vancouver's reputation as one of the most livable cities in the world," said Mike Harcourt, Former Mayor of Vancouver and Premier of BC.

UNPARALLELED TEAM EXPERIENCE

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has publicly communicated a desire to expand from 30 teams to 32 prior to his scheduled retirement in 2029. He has said that Vancouver is a great city and that another Canadian city could clearly work. TSV intends to make that city Vancouver.

TSV has brought together a leadership team whose collective experience is without parallel in the context of a North American professional sports franchise bid. Cape is joined by BRS Sports, LLC, a team of three of North America's most accomplished sports franchise and sports facility development professionals. The team spans franchise operations, expansion bid execution, stadium development, real estate development, government relations, and financial structuring, each at the highest level of professional sport. The BRS Sports principals have built and operated professional sports franchises from the ground up.

Members of the team include:

Jac Sperling has led the successful launch of three North American professional sports expansion franchises, has advised on the purchase or sale of 14 professional sports teams across the NHL, NBA, MLB, MLS, esports, EPL, and NASCAR, and has been involved in the construction or renovation of 8 professional sports facilities. He served on the NHL and NBA Boards of Governors and as Special Advisor to the NBA Commissioner. He has served as Alternate Governor of the Tampa Bay Lightning since 2017, a period during which the franchise won back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in 2020 and 2021.

Ray Baker is a Denver-based real estate and civic leader who has direct experience with MLB ballpark development and stadium district governance. Ray has been appointed to a number of State and Local governmental boards, including serving on the Board of Directors of the Denver Metropolitan Major League Baseball Stadium District -- the public entity that financed, built, and leases Coors Field to the Colorado Rockies -- and the Metropolitan Football Stadium District, which oversaw the financing and construction of Empower Field at Mile High for the Denver Broncos. His involvement in both stadium districts spans the full lifecycle of public-private sports facility development: site selection, financing, construction oversight, and long-term lease negotiation with professional sports franchises.

Tim Romani is the founder of Icon Venue Group -- acquired by Creative Artists Agency to become CAA Icon -- and is universally recognized as one of the world's pre-eminent sports facility developers. His career portfolio encompasses more than $20 billion in sports and entertainment venue development across every major North American professional sports league and multiple international markets.

In addition to the BRS Sports principals, TSV is partnering with the world's leading firms in every discipline required to design, build, and operate the ballpark and adjacent development:

CAA Icon -- Owner's Representative. The firm founded by Tim Romani and the global leader in sports facility owner's representation, having overseen more than $20 billion in venue development across all major professional leagues.

Populous -- Ballpark Architects. The world's pre-eminent sports venue design firm, responsible for some of the most celebrated ballparks and arenas in North America and globally.

Gensler -- Real Estate Development Architects and Planners. A global architecture and design leader, engaged in planning and designing the mixed-use real estate development adjacent to the ballpark.

"TSV's approach is built on a simple principle: do things right and in the right order. This is how Ray, Tim and I have always operated. And we have brought onto the team key best-in-class partners: the world's leading ballpark architects (Populous), owner's representative (CAA Icon), and real estate development architects (Gensler)," said Jac Sperling, Partner, BRS Sports.

Adds Sperling: "Because of his understanding of complex real estate developments, infectious enthusiasm, and love for his city and baseball, Zack Ross is the right person at the right time for this once-in-a-generation opportunity for Vancouver, Western Canada, and the country."

LOCAL MEETS GLOBAL

Adds Ross: "MLB in Vancouver will showcase our city's global character to the world. But first and foremost, this is a community asset, and we will always act as its steward. We're committed to working with the city and our community partners to ensure the franchise and the development reflect Vancouver's values around reconciliation, affordable housing, sustainability, local employment, and accessibility for the youth of British Columbia and Western Canada. We're building a ballpark this city can be proud of for generations to come -- one that's present and engaged in the community 365 days a year, not just on game days."

About The Show Vancouver

The Show Vancouver (TSV) is a group formed with a single objective: to bring a Major League Baseball expansion franchise to Vancouver and British Columbia. Founded by Zack Ross and anchored by Cape Group, a multigenerational Vancouver-based real estate development company, TSV brings together BRS Sports principals Jac Sperling, Ray Baker, and Tim Romani alongside world-class partners across ballpark design, owner's representation, and real estate development.

TSV's vision is a world-class MLB franchise anchored by a landmark ballpark and mixed-use development, built to generate lasting economic, civic, and community benefit for Vancouver and the broader region.

For more information, visit: theshowvancouver.com/

SOURCE The Show Vancouver

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