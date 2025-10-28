The Shelton Grove is officially open, welcoming new residents to Shelton's newest 96-unit residential community on Bridgeport Avenue

The Shelton Grove features a curated selection of studio apartments and two-bedroom penthouse units, thoughtfully designed to meet the growing demand for high-quality rental housing in the region. Monthly rents start at an affordable $1,592, offering residents an attainable entry point into one of Shelton's most desirable neighborhoods.

"We are proud to open our doors at The Shelton Grove and offer attainable housing options for seniors, veterans, and members of Shelton's local workforce," said Pavel Rahman, Director of The Shelton Grove. "This project aligns with our objective to provide much-needed cost-effective options for communities throughout Connecticut."

The spacious two-bedroom apartments, averaging approximately 800 square feet, feature modern kitchenettes with quartz countertops, electric stoves, microwaves, full-size refrigerators, and durable vinyl flooring. Studio units range from 500 to 670 square feet. Designed for singles, families, professionals, and seniors alike, The Shelton Grove offers contemporary, comfortable living spaces tailored to a variety of lifestyles.

Each residence features updated interiors, full kitchens, and access to an impressive suite of on-site amenities, including a fitness center, outdoor pool, clubhouse, private courtyard, outdoor grill and dining area, laundry facilities, and dedicated parking. Residents will also benefit from the convenience of cleaning services, maintenance staff, and an on-site property manager for day-to-day support.

Surrounded by natural beauty and everyday convenience, The Shelton Grove is ideally situated near Indian Well State Park's scenic trails and river views, near Fountain Square shopping and dining, and offers easy access to Route 8 and the Merritt Parkway. The property is also minutes from the Brownson Country Club, local gyms, cafés, and grocery stores, providing residents with an exceptional lifestyle that blends recreation, relaxation, and accessibility.

The Shelton Grove's leasing is now underway and is welcoming new residents to the community.

For more information on Shelton Grove, visit thesheltongrove.com .

About The Shelton Grove

For media inquiries and leasing information, please contact [email protected].