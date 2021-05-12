The Senior Living CaRES Fund celebrates one-year anniversary with new donors and further endowments

Recognizing the continued dedication of senior living employees throughout COVID-19, the Fund awarded more than $2.4 million in emergency financial assistance during its first year

TORONTO, May 12, 2021 /CNW/ - The Senior Living CaRES Fund (the CaRES Fund) celebrates one year of recognizing the sustained and heroic contributions of senior living sector employees. Since May 2020, the CaRES Fund has awarded more than $2.4 million in emergency financial assistance to 761 senior living employees across the country.

Established by Chartwell, Revera, Extendicare and Sienna, in recognition of the extraordinary efforts of senior living sector employees in the face of the pandemic, the CaRES Fund provides one-time financial assistance of up to $10,000 to Canadian employees of senior living operators, supplementing government financial supports.

One year later, joined by two new partners, Southbridge Care Homes and OMNI Health Care, the CaRES Fund has established a legacy of recognition, ensuring senior living employees are acknowledged for their selfless contributions to the care of Canada's seniors, now, and for years to come. To further sustain the Fund, the four founding partners have each made an additional $100,000 contribution.

"Despite the magnitude of the pandemic, our front-line heroes worked tirelessly. Not just to keep our seniors safe, but also to bring joy to our residences," says Hazel McCallion, Chief Elder Officer for Revera and spokesperson for CaRES. "It is with deep gratitude that we recognize our senior living sector employees' significant contributions over the past year. The CaRES Fund is a testament to their courage and compassion."

The CaRES Fund recently completed its first quarter of funding and intends to hold at least two more funding cycles this fiscal year. Applications for the next round of funding will be announced in the coming months. All senior living sector employees across Canada, regardless of their employer, are eligible to apply.

The CaRES Fund looks forward to continuing to recognize our everyday heroes in the senior living sector with additional funding awards. To learn more and apply, visit seniorlivingcares.ca.

An Initiative for the Future

The CaRES Fund intends to continue its legacy post-pandemic through the establishment of a foundation aimed at continuing to support employees in the senior living sector who are experiencing hardship. The Fund also supports workers or their family members who plan to pursue higher education or training.

As the CaRES initiative grows in size and in future contributors, it will remain rooted in the history of COVID-19 so that Canadians never forget the heroic contributions of senior living sector employees.

About the Senior Living CaRES Fund

The Senior Living CaRES Fund was launched as a two-million-dollar fund established by Chartwell Retirement Residences, Revera Inc., Extendicare and Sienna Senior Living. The fund has since grown to include Southbridge Care Homes and OMNI Healthcare. Open to all employees in the sector, and inspired by their dedication and commitment, the CaRES Fund will provide emergency financial assistance to those facing extraordinary circumstances and build a legacy for future investment to support urgent financial needs and employee education.

More information about the fund and the application process can be found at seniorlivingcares.ca.

For further information: Laura Gallant, Extendicare, 416-895-5676, [email protected]; Larry Roberts, Revera, 289-997-5721, [email protected]; Nadia Daniell-Colarossi, Sienna Senior Living, 905-477-4006 extension 2034, [email protected]