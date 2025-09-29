The Semios Group Appoints Amie Thesingh as Chief Executive Officer

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - The Semios Group, a global leader in agricultural technology, has appointed Amie Thesingh as Chief Executive Officer, marking the company's next chapter of innovation and growth.

Thesingh has built her career by taking on first-of-their-kind roles and driving change at scale. At Wilbur-Ellis, she led an Ag Solutions business, launching farmer-facing digital agronomy tools and a sustainability product line, while advancing a $300M proprietary crop inputs business. She also served as Chief Technology Officer and led Strategy & Business Development, home to the company's enterprise transformation team. At Cargill, she worked in agriculture on several continents, developing farmer solutions in the U.S., leading grain origination and crop input distribution across seven countries in Central and Eastern Europe, and helping unite four animal protein businesses into one cohesive group. Her grower-first insight, experience with complex operations technology solutions, and global leadership make her well-suited to guide Semios into its next phase of growth.

"I am honored to join the Semios Group at such a pivotal time," said Thesingh. "Growers continue to face unprecedented challenges, but Semios' independence from Big Ag, robust digital platform, and global scale put us in a unique position to deliver the solutions they need. My focus will be on driving innovation and expanding the value we bring to growers worldwide."

Mick Sawka, Chairman of the Board, added: "Amie combines global strategy, operational excellence, and vision with a proven ability to deliver results. She has transformed businesses at scale, and we are confident she will strengthen Semios' leadership and advance our position as a leader in digital agriculture."

About The Semios Group

Founded in 2010, the Semios Group is a leading agricultural technology company helping growers, agronomists, and ag retailers manage over 100 million acres across five countries. Semios pioneered variable-rate pheromone-based mating disruption in orchards and has since expanded into a comprehensive portfolio covering crop protection, water management, frost control, automation, and a leading farm management information system. The Semios Group includes trusted brands such as Semios, Agworld, Altrac, and Greenbook. Recognized in the Global Cleantech 100 and Thrive Top 50, Semios continues to drive the next generation of digital agriculture, supporting growers, agronomists and ag retailers in improving sustainability and profitability.

