The Salvation Army to provide clean-up kits for evacuees of wildfires returning to their homes

CARBONEAR, NL , Aug. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - As wildfire evacuees begin returning to their homes, The Salvation Army is extending its support by providing clean-up kits to help residents safely and efficiently restore their properties. Distribution begins on Wednesday for affected individuals and families.

Each kit contains essential supplies such as gloves, masks, garbage bags, disinfectants, sponges and other materials to assist residents with cleaning and restoring their homes following fire damage and prolonged absence.

Clean-up kits will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, with one kit available per household. Pick-up begins Wednesday, Aug. 27, from 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. at The Salvation Army, 100 Water St., Carbonear, N.L. Delivery is not available; recipients must pick up their kits in person.

In addition to the distribution of clean-up kits, The Salvation Army continues to provide emotional and spiritual care, emergency food, hydration and other support services in wildfire-affected communities across Newfoundland and Labrador.

SOURCE The Salvation Army Newfoundland and Labrador Division

For more information, contact: Martina Stephens, Emergency Disaster Services Specialist, The Salvation Army - Atlantic Division, Tel: 506-588-0752, Email: [email protected]