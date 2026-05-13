THE ROYAL MINT SHINES A LIGHT ON PINK FLOYD WITH FIRST EVER UK COMMEMORATIVE COIN

LLANTRISANT, Wales, May 14, 2026 /CNW/ -- More than half a century since Pink Floyd first emerged from the London underground scene to reshape the sound of modern music, The Royal Mint today unveils an official UK commemorative coin celebrating the band's extraordinary and enduring legacy.

The Royal Mint's official Pink Floyd commemorative coin, featuring iconic prism design from The Dark Side of the Moon on the reverse and His Majesty The King's portrait on the obverse. Available from 14 May 2026, the coin celebrates more than half a century of Pink Floyd's extraordinary and enduring legacy. (PRNewsfoto/The Royal Mint)

The coin's reverse design, created by Henry Gray, places the iconic prism from The Dark Side of the Moon at its heart, one of the most recognisable images in music history and a symbol of the band's visionary approach to art, sound and experimentation. A selection of coins will also feature a rainbow prism effect, bringing the iconic design to life in full colour. The iconic sleeve, which depicts a prism spectrum, was designed by Storm Thorgerson of Hipgnosis and drawn by George Hardie. The Dark Side of the Moon has sold over 50 million copies worldwide.

Pink Floyd joins an extraordinary roster of British music icons celebrated through The Royal Mint's Music Legends series, including David Bowie, George Michael, Shirley Bassey, Paul McCartney and Freddie Mercury. The series has delivered nearly half a million coins to collectors and music fans in 108 countries around the world.

Rebecca Morgan, Director of Commemorative Coin, The Royal Mint said, "Pink Floyd are one of those truly rare bands whose music and imagery have transcended generations and the moment you see this coin, you know exactly who it celebrates. The iconic prism is instantly recognisable to fans around the world, and Henry Gray has done a remarkable job of bringing it to life with the craft and detail this band deserves. Their influence on music, art and culture is immeasurable, and we're incredibly proud that The Royal Mint can play its part in preserving that legacy forever."

Alongside the coin, The Royal Mint will also be offering Pink Floyd fans the chance to purchase an exclusive plectrum, available in limited numbers and crafted in gold, silver and dark chrome. Designed by Royal Mint designer Daniel Thorne, the piece is instantly recognisable as Pink Floyd through its striking connection to the iconic album The Dark Side of the Moon. The guitar pick holds a special place in the band's story, and nowhere is this better demonstrated than in David Gilmour's legendary solo on Time, one of the most celebrated moments on the album and among the most iconic in rock history, making the plectrum a fitting tribute to Pink Floyd's enduring musical legacy.

Formed in London in 1965 by Syd Barrett, Roger Waters, Nick Mason and Richard Wright with David Gilmour joining in 1968, Pink Floyd went on to define the progressive rock genre and produce some of the most celebrated albums ever recorded. The Dark Side of the Moon (1973), Wish You Were Here (1975), Animals (1977) and The Wall (1979) together cemented their place as one of the most innovative and influential bands of all time. More than five decades on, their music continues to captivate new generations of fans across the world.

The Pink Floyd commemorative coin is available from 9am on 14 May 2026, with prices starting from £18.50. For more information and to purchase, visit www.royalmint.com/pinkfloyd

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SOURCE The Royal Mint

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