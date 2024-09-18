THE ROYAL CANADIAN MINT INVITES THE PUBLIC TO TRADE THEIR CHANGE FOR THE NEWLY UNVEILED 2024 $2 COIN CELEBRATING THE 100TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE ROYAL CANADIAN AIR FORCE

The Royal Canadian Mint is hosting coin exchanges in Richmond Hill and Trenton (Ontario), where the public is invited to trade their pocket change for an opportunity to collect a newly unveiled 2024 $2 circulation coin celebrating the 100 th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Air Force.

In addition, Canadians will have the opportunity to collect the 2023 $2 circulation coin featuring the effigy of His Majesty King Charles III and the 2024 $1 Commemorative Circulation Coin – 150th Anniversary of the Birth of L. M. Montgomery.



