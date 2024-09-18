THE ROYAL CANADIAN MINT INVITES THE PUBLIC TO TRADE THEIR CHANGE FOR THE NEWLY UNVEILED 2024 $2 COIN CELEBRATING THE 100TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE ROYAL CANADIAN AIR FORCE
Sep 18, 2024, 19:05 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 18, 2024 /CNW/ -
What:
The Royal Canadian Mint is hosting coin exchanges in Richmond Hill and Trenton (Ontario), where the public is invited to trade their pocket change for an opportunity to collect a newly unveiled 2024 $2 circulation coin celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Air Force.
In addition, Canadians will have the opportunity to collect the 2023 $2 circulation coin featuring the effigy of His Majesty King Charles III and the 2024 $1 Commemorative Circulation Coin – 150th Anniversary of the Birth of L. M. Montgomery.
There will be a limit on the number of coins guests can exchange, while supplies last. Coin exchanges are cash-only transactions, any Canadian circulation coin or banknote denomination is acceptable. There is no admission fee to participate in these events.
Details:
Canada Post | Richmond Hill Drive Through
8889 Yonge Street
Richmond Hill, ON
L4C 7Z0
Thursday, September 19, 2024, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Canada Post |Trenton Main Post Office
70 Front Street
Trenton, ON
K8V 0A0
Friday, September 20, 2024, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
