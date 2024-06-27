THE ROYAL CANADIAN MINT INVITES THE PUBLIC TO TRADE THEIR CHANGE FOR THE NEWLY UNVEILED 2024 $1 COIN HONOURING LITERARY ICON L. M. MONTGOMERY

News provided by

Royal Canadian Mint (RCM)

Jun 27, 2024, 11:39 ET

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, June 27, 2024 /CNW/ -

What:

The Royal Canadian Mint is hosting a coin exchange in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, where the public is invited to trade their pocket change for an opportunity to collect a newly unveiled
2024 $1 circulation coin honouring L. M. Montgomery.



There will be a limit on the number of coins guests can exchange, while supplies last. Coin exchanges are cash-only transactions, any Canadian circulation coin or banknote denomination is acceptable. There is no admission fee to participate in this event.


When:

Friday, June 28, 2024, 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.


Where:

Confederation Centre of the Arts

145 Richmond Street,

Charlottetown, PEI

C1A 1J1

SOURCE Royal Canadian Mint (RCM)

For more information, please contact: Deneen Perrin, Director, Public Affairs, Government Relations and Stakeholder Engagement, 613-292-8699, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Royal Canadian Mint (RCM)