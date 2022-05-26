The Real Brokerage to Present at the William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference

TORONTO and NEW YORK, May 26, 2022 /CNW/ -- The Real Brokerage Inc. (" Real " or the " Company ") (NASDAQ: REAX) (TSXV: REAX), an international, technology-powered real estate brokerage, announced today that Chief Financial Officer Michelle Ressler will be presenting at the William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference on June 9, 2022, at 11:20am CT.

Real's remarks will be broadcast live and can be accessed by interested parties at the link below.

Date: June 9, 2022

Time: 11:00 a.m. CT

Webcast link: https://wsw.com/webcast/blair66/reax/1936224

About Real

Real ( www.joinreal.com ) is a technology-powered real estate brokerage operating in 44 U.S. states, the District of Columbia , and Ontario and Alberta, Canada . Real is building the future, together with more than 4,500 agents and their clients. Real creates financial opportunities for agents through better commission splits, best-in-class technology, revenue sharing and equity incentives.

Contact Information

For additional information, please contact:

The Real Brokerage Inc.

Elisabeth Warrick

[email protected]

Investors, for more information, please contact:

Jason Lee

Vice President, Capital Markets & Investor Relations

[email protected]

908-280-2515

