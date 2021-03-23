The Real Brokerage Inc. Broadens Its Tech-Powered Real Estate Brokerage to Hawaii under the Leadership of Starr Kealaluhi

I joined Real for the very supportive agent atmosphere, along with the mission of 'Work Hard, Be Kind.' Tweet this

An islander at heart, she enjoys the laid-back island lifestyle and believes that owning real estate in Hawaii is like owning a piece of heaven on earth.

"I love the community. I joined Real for the very supportive agent atmosphere, along with the mission of 'Work Hard, Be Kind,'" said Kealaluhi.

Rene Sands, who has prior experience as a state broker managing over 480 agents, is leading the growth for Real on the island of Maui.

"As inventory tightens in Hawaii, listings and sales will be much more competitive. This is where Real will be beneficial to agents and their business, as it offers agents the opportunity to diversify by building a network of agents nationwide and additional financial opportunities through revenue share and equity," Sands said.

"Starr and Sands bring the local expertise, as well as the collaborative, customer-focused perspective that is driving Real's growth in the United States," said Real co-founder and CEO Tamir Poleg.

