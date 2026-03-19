Issued on behalf of Quantum Secure Encryption Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC, March 19, 2026 /CNW/ -- USANewsGroup.com News Commentary -- Think of it as a "digital heist" happening in slow motion. Bad actors are currently grabbing encrypted data with the plan to unlock it once quantum computers go mainstream. It is no longer a theoretical "maybe" scenario; it is an active operational risk. The World Economic Forum recently warned that this "harvest-now-decrypt-later" strategy is already well underway[1]. For the people running our power grids and water systems, the clock is ticking because their heavy-duty tech takes years, not months, to update[2]. This massive structural shift is opening doors for Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN8), Ciena (NYSE: CIEN), Quantum Computing Inc. (QCi) (NASDAQ:QUBT), Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS), and Cloudflare (NYSE: NET), as they race to provide the cryptographic agility institutions now require.

This is quickly moving from a "good idea" to a strict compliance mandate across the board. Gartner expects post-quantum standards to become the law of the land for banks, hospitals, and utilities within this current cycle[3]. Industry leaders are now treating cryptographic agility as the must-have organizational capability for the next decade. As the deadline for a methodical migration gets tighter, the companies building quantum-resilient architecture at the network and data sovereignty levels are positioned for pivotal market relevance as the window for transition compresses.

Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN8) announced its first municipal government post-quantum security pilot this week, a concrete step forward for the Vancouver-based company as it pushes deeper into public-sector contracts. The pilot is being conducted through QSE's membership in MISA (Municipal Information Systems Association), which connects municipal governments across Canada on technology evaluation initiatives.

The participating municipality will use QSE's Quantum Preparedness Assessment (QPA) platform to map its cryptographic exposure and build a readiness framework for the coming shift to post-quantum security standards. In plain terms, that means figuring out which of its systems could be cracked by a powerful enough quantum computer in the future, and starting to plan how to fix that before it becomes an emergency.

"Our engagement with municipal governments reflects the growing recognition that post-quantum security planning must begin well before quantum computing capabilities reach maturity," said Ted Carefoot, CEO of QSE. "Municipal governments operate critical infrastructure and sensitive citizen data systems, making early evaluation of cryptographic risk an important step in preparing for the next generation of cybersecurity challenges."

The company noted it is already in talks with additional municipalities exploring similar assessments.

The municipal pilot fits into a broader commercial story. Since November 2025, QSE has grown from four to thirteen operational markets worldwide, with eleven value-added distributors now active across its channel ecosystem and two more partnerships expected to close shortly. The company has also been building out its technology stack, adding expanded automation to the QPA platform for analyzing software, cryptographic, and hardware bills of materials, giving organizations a clearer picture of where their encryption vulnerabilities actually sit.

On the identity side, QSE integrated its quantum-resistant entropy layer into QAuth, its authentication platform, strengthening how cryptographic keys are generated at the source level. The company also joined CADSI (Canadian Association of Defence and Security Industries) alongside its MISA membership, opening pathways into Canadian defence and public-sector procurement processes.

QSE is a Canadian post-quantum security company building tools to help organizations protect their data not just from today's cyber threats, but from the more powerful attacks that quantum computing is expected to eventually make possible. Its platform covers migration readiness assessment, quantum-resilient key generation, identity and authentication, and encrypted storage architecture, targeting commercial, enterprise, and government clients preparing for a long-term shift in global cryptographic standards.

CONTINUED… Read this and more on QSE at: https://usanewsgroup.com/2024/04/26/the-currency-of-tomorrow-why-investing-in-cutting-edge-ai-recognition-tech-could-mean-big-money/

In other industry developments and happenings in the market include:

Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) has partnered with Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT) to demonstrate next-generation quantum-secured communications at OFC 2026, integrating QCi's time-frequency entanglement-based quantum key distribution technology with Ciena's Waveserver optical encryption platform supporting AES-256-GCM encryption scaling up to 1.6 Tb/s. The live demonstration showcases a layered security architecture combining quantum key distribution, quantum authentication, and NIST-certified post-quantum cryptography algorithms designed to address both current threats and future risks from quantum computers running Shor's algorithm.

"For businesses and network operators handling sensitive data, the shift towards quantum-safe communications has already begun," said Paulina Gomez, Senior Advisor, Portfolio Marketing at Ciena. "Our easy-to-deploy solution delivers high-speed quantum-safe communications straight out of the box, without impacting performance, to protect critical in-flight data today while preparing for the quantum future."

The demonstration leverages an ETSI-standard API for seamless third-party QKD system interworking, underscoring Ciena's strategy of enabling commercially deployable quantum security within existing network infrastructure. As the global leader in high-speed connectivity serving enterprise and carrier customers worldwide, Ciena is positioning its optical encryption capabilities as critical infrastructure for the quantum transition.

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) has significantly expanded its data sovereignty capabilities across its Zero Trust Exchange platform, introducing enhanced local control planes in new regions including a forthcoming Canadian deployment, building on its existing dedicated infrastructure in the US, Europe, and six logging-plane countries. The expansion features in-region SSL inspection and malware analysis ensuring sensitive data never leaves its jurisdiction, alongside a "Collect Once, Certify All" compliance framework that accelerates validation across GDPR, NIS2, and DoD IL5.

"The true measure of a security cloud isn't just global performance, but its ability to adapt to local realities," said Misha Kuperman, Chief Reliability Officer at Zscaler. "Effective data sovereignty requires customers to have verified authority over their data residency, telemetry and control data plane data. By separating control, data, and logging planes with a decentralized architecture, Zscaler enables customers to align with strict local sovereignty requirements while maintaining the resilience and availability needed for global business continuity."

Operating across 160+ data centers globally, Zscaler owns and operates its own cloud infrastructure, eliminating single-point-of-failure risk while allowing major financial institutions to conduct live fire drills validating platform resilience. The sovereignty expansion reinforces Zscaler's competitive position as enterprises face increasingly complex cross-border compliance mandates in the AI era.

Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) has published its inaugural 2026 Cloudflare Threat Report based on analysis of the approximately 230 billion threats its network blocks daily, revealing a fundamental shift in attack methodology as nation-state actors and cybercriminals increasingly favor credential-based infiltration over traditional intrusion techniques. Key findings document Chinese state-sponsored actors Salt Typhoon and Linen Typhoon targeting North American telecommunications infrastructure, North Korean operatives using AI-generated deepfakes to embed workers in corporate payrolls, and record-breaking DDoS attacks reaching 31.4 Tbps.

"Hackers thrive on the gaps left by fragmented, stale threat intelligence," said Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare. "By sharing this intelligence with the world, we're plugging the gaps and shifting the advantage back to the defenders."

The report documents how AI is effectively erasing the technical barrier to entry for sophisticated attacks, with threat actors using large language models to map networks in real time and craft hyper-realistic social engineering campaigns. Cloudflare's Cloudforce One research unit, which leverages telemetry from a network protecting approximately 20% of the web, positions the company to translate this threat intelligence into platform enhancements across its connectivity cloud product suite.

SOURCE: https://usanewsgroup.com/2024/04/26/the-currency-of-tomorrow-why-investing-in-cutting-edge-ai-recognition-tech-could-mean-big-money/

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